Victor basketball ends season at Districts

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Victor boys and girls basketball teams played in the District 13C Tournament in Frenchtown on Thursday, February 19 to Saturday, Feb. 21.

Victor girls

The Victor girls were the #5 seed and played #4 Valley Christian on Thursday, February 19. This was an evenly matched game as the two teams split their regular season games. But in this game, Victor fell just short and lost 51-55.

This loss sent Victor to the loser out bracket where they played Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 21. Victor fought hard but fell 30-49, thus ending their season. Nichole Bugli led Victor with 18 points.

Victor’s Whitney Bugli fights for a rebound. The Victor girls were eliminated from the 13C District tournament in Frenchtown on Saturday, February 21. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Victor boys

The Victor boys were the #6 seed on the 13C District Playoff and played the #3 seed Philipsburg in their first round game on Thursday, February 19 in Frenchtown. Victor gave it their all, but lost 46-73.

This loss sent them to the loser out bracket where they played Valley Christian on Saturday, Feb. 21. Victor played with grit but lost 48-79, thus ending their season.