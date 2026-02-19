Town of Stevensville Surplus Sale

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SURPLUS SALE

Town of Stevensville is conducting a surplus sale of the following three items:

1985 Pierce 55’ Quint Ladder Truck, 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 V6, 1996 GMC 1500 V6

All items are bid on through a closed bid process with starting bids. Viewing of the items and placing of bids will occur 3/2/26-3/6/26 (9am-4pm) and 3/9/26-3/12/26 (9am-4pm) . Bidding is closed on 3/12/2026 @ 4:00pm. Opening of the bids will take place at the regularly scheduled town council meeting on 3/12/2026 @ 6:30pm., Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870. Bid forms are located at town hall and available on the website through the following link:

https://www.townofstevensville.com/administration/page/town-stevensville-surplus-sale

Attest: Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 2-18, 3-4-26.

