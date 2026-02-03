Stevensville to add reserve officer program

by John Dowd

The Stevensville Town Council recently voted and unanimously approved the implementation of a reserve officer program for the Stevensville Police Department. Now, the department will be working to create a resolution that goes into more detail to put forth at the next town council meeting. For those unsure of what this will mean for the Town of Stevensville and the surrounding community, Stevensville Police Chief John Boe spoke on the matter.

Boe expects the resolution to be approved as well and said the program has come with high praise. That positive energy comes from past department personnel as well as members of the town and council, according to Boe.

Boe said the program would be a huge asset, the most important aspect of which would mean providing additional manpower to the department. These reserve officers would mainly be utilized for community events like the Creamery Picnic, the Scarecrow Festival, the weekend farmers markets and more.

Stevensville Police Department delivering bikes to Missoula. Photos courtesy Stevensville Police Department.



“Being visible in the community is going to be a deterrent to criminal activity,” said Boe.

According to him, there used to be such a program in Stevensville many years ago, but “it just kinda faded away as interest waned,” said Boe. He added that it also probably did not have the leadership that could be committed to the program. However, with their current field training officer (FTO), Kenneth Franklin, stepping up into more leadership, Boe said this is a perfect opportunity for such a program.

Reserve officers will be required to have 88 hours of training within a two-year window, and Boe also plans to put them through their field training program with Franklin. “We want to give them plenty of training before they ever go out in front of the public,” said Boe. “We’re not just gonna pick someone off the street. … I want these people to be invested and I want them to be part of the family.”

As for what they will have the power to do, the chief said they will be able to carry a badge and a gun, and in most every way they will be the same as a standard Stevensville police officer. They will also retain all the same legal powers. However, they will need to be accompanied by a certified peace officer, or at least be working closely with them, in the case of events. They will not attend academy, and will be limited on how much autonomy they have. Boe added,“We’re gonna give these people every opportunity to be successful. I don’t want to put them into a position where, potentially, they could fail.”

The chief plans to shadow the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department’s program, and said he likes what they do for their reserve officers.

The program is facilitated through the National Reserve Police Officer Program, which allows for community assistance to local police departments. These programs often serve as career starters for those interested in becoming officers, as well as a way for the community to become more invested in what their departments are doing. Participants often receive extensive training, and according to Boe, will even attend all the same trainings the department does internally.

As for who they are looking for, the chief said, “I want somebody who listens to the public.” There will be an extensive application to fill out and they will be vetted beforehand through interviews and background checks. The chief is really interested in people who mesh well into the department. “We don’t want to bring the wrong fit in here,” said Boe. He added that this is “important not just for us as a department, but for the community.”

Assuming the same protocol for the national program will be followed, participants must be older than 19. However, there is no upper limit, and Boe encourages even retired former officers to show interest. The department will probably never have more than two at a time, and these reserve officers will be volunteer positions.

Even though these are not paid positions, Boe said there are many benefits, including the many hours of practical training they will receive. Also, as mentioned, if there is ever an opening for a new officer, being in this position would fast-track individuals. It would also give the department a highly regarded pool to choose from, with people that are already familiar with how the department works. Boe added that it would help the department see the participant’s work ethic and their character.

For Boe, “It’s a community thing,” and it all comes back to what being a police officer is about. “This police department belongs to the people of the Town of Stevensville,” and so he believes they should have more opportunity for involvement. He expounded on that, saying this program would cost the town very little, if anything, and would be a huge benefit to the community.

Boe added that former Stevensville Police Officer Joe Marble wanted the program to return and said, “He was a big fan of the reserve program.” Marble had a lot of info and energy behind it that Boe said he has adopted.

Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the Stevensville Police Department to learn more.

Additionally, the chief also wanted to note that they recently donated all the unclaimed bikes in unclaimed found property to the Community Bike shop, in Missoula. He is also gearing up for the Chill Cook-off and other programs. He is excited to see everyone.