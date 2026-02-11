Stevensville students meet with ditch association to promote new bridge to athletic fields

by John Dowd

Last week Stevensville High School students met with the Supply Ditch Association to discuss the waterway that flows between the school and the school’s sports fields.

The students presented to the association a request, on behalf of the school, for permission to construct a bridge over the ditch to ease access to the sports fields. According to the students and the high school principal, Zeke Kaney, the meeting on Monday, Feb. 2 was a successful one. Though they do not yet know the response from the association, Kaney said he and the students are “just grateful for the opportunity to be heard.”

Kaney was joined by tenth-grader Reagan Johnstone and ninth-graders Zaydn Williams and Jack Conrad. According to Kaney, he selected these students to participate for several reasons, not least of which because all three are active and passionate Stevensville athletes.

Johnstone participates in track and volleyball, Williams is in baseball, basketball, football and soccer while Conrad dabbles in golf, football, basketball and baseball. Each one of them is very familiar with the issues that come with the ditch cutting between their school and their fields.

Stevensville High School Principal Zeke Kaney, with students Reagan Johnstone, Zaydn Williams and Jack Conrad, met with the Supply Ditch Association to promote the idea of a new bridge connecting the school to its athletic fields. Photo courtesy of Zeke Kaney.



In fact, Kaney said the problem was one of the first things he noticed when he started at Stevensville. He explained that there is no simple way to walk over and access the soccer and sports fields from the school.

Johnstone spoke about the problems in greater detail, saying that the only access students and staff have to the sports complex from the school is to take a 15-minute walk down to an old bridge to cross over. She described that bridge as being in a “really weird place,” and being “hazardous, especially to old people.”

She added that for PE classes, if they want to use that area they need to take that walk. With such a long walk, one-way, that “really eats into class time,” said Johnstone.

Williams and Conrad added to this, with Williams talking about the long way to walk up the dirt track to emergency vehicles for injuries during games and practices. He also noted that anyone that wants to watch their game needs to take that walk across the old railroad track and the old bridge. Visiting teams do not even have access to a locker room at half times, and night games just are a problem for visitors because the trail is not safe in the dark.

Proposed site for a new bridge over the Supply Ditch to connect Stevensville High School with the athletic fields is shown in blue.

Conrad said he helps put out water for practices and it is a long way to carry heavy water, saying, “It’s just such a hassle to do something that doesn’t need to be.”

When asked why not build the bridge, Kaney said there are restrictions on things over the waterway, especially regarding concerns like possible contamination. He added that they want to maintain the integrity of that waterway for the farmers and users downstream, describing the ditch as “lifeblood of the valley.” He also said, “We want to be good stewards, improve the safety and access but not ruin the integrity of that canal.“

They were able to make the plea to the association with the assistance of Stevensville School Board member Tony Hudson, guiding them through the process. Kaney said they are extremely thankful to all parties.

Kaney selected students from ninth and tenth grades because the process for approval and construction could take a while. “We wanted these guys to see the fruits of their work before they graduate,” said Kaney. That is why it was also important that they each have personal investment in the project, seeing the issues every day, he said.

“Access is a great first step for more,” said the principal.

Johnstone also talked about the school’s plan, and what the students believe this could achieve. She talked about the updated parking area near the bus barn, which butts right up to the canal. She said it would make a lot of sense to add a bridge near that. This would allow vehicles to cross over and get visitors very close to the fields. She also said, “A bridge is a stepping stone to more.” According to Johnstone, it would mean better access for more bleachers, given more people would come out to watch games, a better track and more.

Kaney furthered Johnstone’s statements, stating that the paved parking lot near the existing bus barn is attached to the existing student parking lot, meaning all that parking could then be utilized for games, negating the dangerous 15-minute trek around in the dark.

Kaney met with the students once or twice a week with three formal meetings before they came in front of the association, but said, “the kids have taken it and run with it.” According to him, they have been excited to get involved. As Williams described, this helps the vision meet “how Stevensville athletes would want to see it.”

Williams said the presentation went well, saying they “covered the good and important parts.” He said during the presentation, they spoke on the good that would come from it, as well as the problems the project might face and how they would plan to mitigate those. “I think we were pretty ready,“ said Williams.

Each student spoke individually, as did Hudson and Kaney.

Conrad added to Williams comments, saying when they presented they really tried to talk about it from both the perspective of the school and the students, as well as of the community at large. “What are the benefits to the school and the students,” said Conrad.

As for the reception by the association, Conrad said, “I think they were pretty positive. I also believe it is important for athletes to be supported by the community and our families.” He said making it easier for the community to come out to games would really help achieve that.

“We’re really doing this for the general public,” added Johnstone, not just the school.

Kaney said the school is not asking for money or help in constructing a bridge, they just need the permission and the access. The school will build the bridge.