Stevensville School Trustee Vacancy

PUBLIC NOTICE



School Board Trustee Vacancy



Stevensville School District, announces the resignation of a School Board Trustee, creating a vacancy on the Board of Trustees.

In accordance with Montana law, the Board of Trustees will appoint a qualified individual to fill the position until May of 2027 election.

Individuals interested in being considered for appointment must submit a letter of interest to the District Clerk, Glenda Kearney,at 300 Park Ave, Stevensville MT 59870 or email to Kearneyg@stevensville.k12.mt.us no later than Thursday, March 5th at 4pm. The board will conduct interviews for the open board position during our March 10th board meeting. For additional information, please contact the District Office at 406-777-5481.

BS 2-18, 2-25, 3-4-26.

MNAXLP