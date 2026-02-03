Stevensville charter school approved

On January 16, the Montana Board of Public Education voted to approve the development of two new public charter schools in the state, one in Livingston and one in Stevensville. The Stevensville Health Science Academy will be based in the Stevensville School District—bringing an innovative and much-anticipated educational opportunity to the Bitterroot Valley.

Jon Konen, Superintendent of Stevensville School District, shared his enthusiasm for the new academy:

“We are excited to bring new opportunities to the Bitterroot Valley for students interested in health and medical science fields,” said Konen. “Many schools in our valley are already collaborating with Bitterroot Health to offer curriculum and field experiences. This academy allows us to strengthen those efforts and expand them—not only for Stevensville students, but for students throughout the Bitterroot Valley and potentially across the entire state.”

The Stevensville Health Science Academy will partner with Bitterroot Health, the University of Montana, Bitterroot College, and Montana Digital Academy to provide multiple pathways for students. These opportunities will include dual-credit coursework, hands-on learning experiences, and internships at local health facilities. Instruction will be delivered by licensed medical professionals certified to teach in a variety of health science areas, both on the Stevensville campus and at Bitterroot Health facilities.

Currently, more than 50 Stevensville students are enrolled in health- and science-related coursework. The academy has already developed Year 1 and Year 2 programming and is actively planning Years 3 and 4. In addition, students from the other five Bitterroot Valley high schools are already participating in several of these courses—highlighting strong regional interest and collaboration.

A ribbon cutting and new charter logo reveal is scheduled for February and will mark the official launch of the academy’s public outreach efforts. Following the event, the district will begin promoting program pathways through social media, local television and newspapers, and a series of informational meetings held throughout the valley, according to Konen.

Planning efforts are well underway. The district leadership team met with Board of Public Education Executive Director McCall Flynn on January 30 to begin formal planning. Community partners convened on February 2 to assess program needs and review budget considerations. The ribbon cutting will take place on February 13 at 12:30 p.m. in front of Stevensville High School, with the High School Commons serving as the alternate location in case of inclement weather.