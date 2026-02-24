State wrestling results – Stevi’s Miller wins state championship

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Stevensville junior Rowan Miller won the Class A state championship at the 132 weight class at the Montana all-class state wrestling tournament in Billings on Saturday, February 21.

Miller dominated the 132 weight class at state. In the first round, Miller defeated Jacob Kober of Three Forks by technical fall 20-2. In the quarterfinals, Miller pinned Columbia Falls’ Bradley Beck in 3:27. In the semifinals, Miller defeated Max Kleinke of Sidney by technical fall 19-3. Then finally, in the championship match, Miller pinned Billings Central’s Xander McCann in 50 seconds.

Stevensville’s Rowan Miller dominated his weight class, winning the Class A State Championship at 132 at the Montana all-class state wrestling tournament in Billings on Saturday, February 21. Photo courtesy of Stevensville Schools.



Miller was the only Bitterroot Valley wrestler to win a state title this year.

Also for Stevensville, Ben White took 3rd place at 138, and Todd Whitescarver took 6th place at 144. The Stevensville boys finished in 14th overall.

Class A

The boys and girls wrestling teams from Stevensville, Hamilton, and Corvallis competed in Class A at the Montana all-class state wrestling tournament in Billings on Friday, February, 20 and Saturday, February 21.

The Corvallis boys had a strong season and took 8th at state as a team. Individually for Corvallis, Heavyweight Jesse James took 2nd place. James lost 4-5 in the championship match. Also for Corvallis, Colton Snyder took 3rd place at 175.

For Hamilton, Marley Olsen took 7th in the girls 155 division.

Class B

The wrestling teams for Darby and Florence competed in Class B/C at the Montana all-class wrestling tournament in Billings on Friday, February, 20 and Saturday, February 21. In the team standings, Florence took 12th and Darby took 30th.

Individually for Darby, Eli Spross took 3rd place at 215.

Individually for Florence, Christian Englund took 5th at 190, and Max Rosenthal took 5th at 138.