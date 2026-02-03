by Rep. David Bedey, HD 86, Hamilton

Despite reassurances from the company proposing to mine for rare earth minerals in the Sheep Creek drainage, this mine’s location undeniably poses an extreme threat of catastrophic damage to the Bitterroot River and to the way of life we enjoy here in Ravalli County. So, like most of you, I oppose the fast-tracking of the project and anything that will compromise our health and safety or endanger the river.

My concern is in part personal. Four generations of my family have fished the Bitterroot River, and I fondly remember fishing the headwaters of the West Fork with my father and grandfathers when the road south of Painted Rocks Reservoir was only a jeep trail.

I spent 30 years as an Army officer and am well versed in national security affairs. Securing a supply of rare earth minerals is essential for our national defense. If the Sheep Creek mine were the only way to meet this need, I might support it. But the fact is that opening this mine is not essential. Other options exist, like reworking the tailings from existing mines in Butte. Congress should act to enable these options.

Right now, the ball is in the hands of the federal government. Before the mine can operate, it must receive permits from both the federal government and the state of Montana. I’m grateful for Congressman Zinke and Senator Sheehy’s recent call to end the fast-tracking process. But more must be done. I intend to stay in close contact with Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality to ensure that the environmental impact of this mine is fully accounted for. I will not stand by and let Ravalli County get railroaded during the permitting process. It will likely be a tough fight, but I’m confident we’re up to it.