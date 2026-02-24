RFP – Hamilton NHURD Financing

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NORTH HAMILTON URBAN RENEWAL DISTRICT

PROJECT FINANCING

CITY OF HAMILTON, MT

The City of Hamilton is seeking proposals from financial institutions to provide up to two loans to the City of Hamilton for North Hamilton Urban Renewal District (NH-URD) public works projects. The repayment source for the loan(s) is the revenue (increment) generated within the NH-URD. The sole security for this loan is the NH-URD revenue. The loan(s) would be for the completion of the following two projects funded by the NH-URD

1. Replacing and deepening the lift station located near GlaxoSmithKline on Old Corvallis Road in Hamilton, MT.

2. Belmont Avenue Water, Sewer, & Street Improvements.

The full request for proposals (RFP), which includes proposal and submittal requirements and selection criteria, is available on the City of Hamilton website at www.cityofhamilton.net and from the Hamilton City Clerk’s Office at 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

Proposals shall be emailed to the Hamilton City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net by the proposal due date. For alternative delivery methods please contact the City Clerk. Responses must be received by the City Clerk’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2026. Late responses will not be accepted and any response received after the due date and time will be returned unopened.

The City of Hamilton and its agents reserve the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any formality or technicality. Questions regarding the North Hamilton Urban Renewal District Project Financing RFP may be directed to Hamilton City Planner Matthew Rohrbach, (406) 363- 2101, mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net.

BS 2-25, 3-4-26.

MNAXLP