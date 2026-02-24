RFP – County Fairgrounds Security Camera System

Request for Proposals

Provide and Install Security Camera System at Ravalli County Fairgrounds

Ravalli County (hereinafter referred to as “the County”) is seeking Proposals from qualified contractors to provide and install a security camera system at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. This systems is intended to be used as a security tool for events, public meetings, and to protect county property from vandalism, theft, or misuse. The proposed site will be located at the Ravalli County Fair Grounds, 100 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton, MT 59840. Site access will be prohibited during weekends or during pre-scheduled events.

This solicitation shall be awarded pursuant to the Ravalli County Purchasing Policy, as amended, March 25, 2021, and all applicable Montana statutes.

For a full copy of this RFP and or draft contract, please contact Chris Taggart, Administrative Assistant to the Board of County Commissioners at (406) 375-6500 or ctaggart@rc.mt.gov. For information regarding this RFP and any requirements or specifications, contact Jeff Rodrick at (406) 375-6656 or jrodrick@rc.mt.gov .

PROJECTED SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

RFP Legal Ad Issue Date Wednesday, February 11, 2026

RFP Legal Ad print dates Wednesday, February 25, 2026 and Wednesday March 04, 2026

RFP Proposal Submittal Deadline Friday, March 06, 2026

Opening of Proposals Monday, March 09, 2026

Intended Date of Contract Award Monday, March 09, 2026

Deadline for Project Completion Friday, June 12, 2026

Deadline for Submission of Final Billing to County Friday, June 19, 2026

BIDDING AND AWARD PROCESS

Two (2) sealed proposals must be submitted to the Ravalli County Clerk and Recorder, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT, 59840 by 4:00 PM on Friday, March 06, 2026 and may be submitted via mail or hand delivered. Proposals must be clearly marked “Fairgrounds Camera Project”. Proposals will be opened by the Ravalli County Commissioners, 215 S. 4th Street, 3rd Floor Conference Room, Hamilton, on Monday, March 09, 2026 at 11:00 AM. The Bid may be awarded by the Commissioners immediately following the openings.

