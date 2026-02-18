Ravalli Head Start – a foundation for the future

by Victoria Howell

As a society, there is perhaps nothing more noble than looking out for the interests of our children. They are, after all, our future.

The Head Start program, and its companion Early Head Start program, is considered by a large majority of Americans to be one of the federal government’s greatest successes. This federally-funded program focuses on providing the resources for prenatal and early childhood health and preparation for kindergarten to eligible families at no cost. Since 1965, Head Start has impacted the life circumstances of more than 40 million children and families nationwide, giving them a greater chance of eventually graduating from high school and going on to post-secondary education.

Michele Craig, Executive Director of Ravalli Head Start, in the welcoming lobby of the Head Start facility in Hamilton. Photo by Victoria Howell.



Ravalli Head Start was established in 1972 and moved into its current headquarters at 81 Kurtz Lane in Hamilton in 2001. The Ravalli program has expanded to Stevensville and Missoula, adding Missoula Early Head Start and North Valley Head Start Preschool, and adding Early Head Start to the Hamilton location. Head Start serves 3-5 year olds, and is a pre-school program operating Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early Head Start serves 0-3 year olds and is a year-round program designed to meet the special strengths and needs of each family, with options such as weekly home-based visits, twice-monthly group socialization experiences and center-based full day childcare services offered Monday-Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ravalli Head Start has served over 4000 children and prenatal women since 2010.

Michele Craig, Ravalli Head Start’s Executive Director, believes it’s a good time to let the public know about the program. She said that prior to working at Head Start, she worked in the Hamilton High School (across the street) for six years.

Michele Craig, Ravalli Head Start Executive Director, oversees a staff of 80, serving 144 children. Photo by Victoria Howell.

“I didn’t even know what this [building] was,” said Craig.

Many may know Craig for her work with the Bitter Root Humane Shelter, where she was involved with fundraising for the new shelter, and has also served as volunteer coordinator and community development manager, and where she still volunteers.

She said she moved to the Bitterroot with her family in 2010, after a career in corporate management, and immediately started volunteering at the animal shelter, then at the school before working there as a paraeducator. She also volunteers for her local ditch association. In fact, Craig recommends volunteer work as the best way for newcomers to get to know the community.

Craig appears to be a great fit for her role as ED at Head Start.

“I really connect with the vulnerable – children, animals, the elderly,” she says with a smile. She’s energetic, easy-going and friendly, and has an MBA in operations. Craig oversees a staff of 80 at the three locations, serving a total of 144 children.

“Everyone who works here, teachers and support staff, is part of a caring group,” says Craig. “We follow Head Start performance standards, which guarantees quality and consistency and we use a research-based curriculum.”

Craig said that along with early childhood care and education, Head Start is part of a community network of resources.

“We connect women and families to resources including food, medical, dental, and mental health providers,” she said. “We don’t hand out money or supplies, but we know what all the community supports are. We work with SAFE and Child Protective Services, Salvation Army, Loads of Dignity, all the food banks, and so many more. We make sure people know how to get Medicaid and Healthy Kids Montana insurance. We provide special needs referrals and assistance. We believe in early intervention, the earlier the better. Our overall goal is to make sure that when kids enter kindergarten, they will already have the supports in place to be successful.”

She adds, “The support that Head Start gives women, it’s incredible.”

That support begins with pregnancy, connecting pregnant women to health resources, and providing home-based visits after birth. A brochure outlining the program states, “…parents have the greatest influence on their child’s development.” Head Start encourages active parenting like volunteering in the classroom and taking part in the Policy Council and parent committees that decide how the local Head Start program is run.

“We also prepare parents to be advocates for their children, to be confident and have a voice in the public school setting,” said Craig.

“These people are strong and capable,” said Craig. “They are committed to improving themselves and their families. The whole goal is to help them go to school and work.”

She says of the Head Start program, “Most importantly, we accept families and children where they are [in life], with no judgment.”

For the last seven months, the Ravalli Head Start program has been completely full at all three locations, with a waiting list. However, there is a point system for eligibility, with priority given to children in the greatest need. Applications can be picked up at the Center or found online at: www.ravalliheadstart.org. Craig says she also works closely with other daycares and preschool-type facilities in the valley, noting that there is an ongoing shortage of daycare providers.

Another local organization that advocates specifically for children is Bitterroot CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Bitterroot CASA recruits, trains, and supports CASA Volunteers for children in Ravalli County. The organization increases family and community knowledge of child abuse prevention, access to learning resources, and, much like Head Start, develops networks of support for parents and family members so they can meet the needs of their children.

​According to the website, bitterrootcasa.org, “CASA Volunteers are dedicated to providing hope and security to children who have been removed from their homes as a result of abuse and neglect. This often represents the most challenging period in a child’s life. CASA volunteers form meaningful, trusting relationships with each child, serving as their advocates both in the courtroom and within the broader community. Their commitment ensures that every child’s unique needs remain a priority, helping children discover who they are, and develop the skills necessary to shape their own futures.”

“Bitterroot CASA is critically important,” says Craig. “They represent and support children. The things they do are priceless for the well-being of the children.”

Ravalli Head Start and Bitterroot CASA have joined forces on an event to raise both funds and public awareness for these two vital programs. “Men Who Cook for Women Who Wine” will take place on Saturday, February 28 from 5 to 8 p.m at the Daly Mansion. Ten volunteer chefs from the local community will provide delicious samples of their culinary creations. One of the chefs is Roch Turner, who happens to be Bitterroot CASA’s executive director. Another is Dominic Farrenkopf, mayor of Hamilton. According to Craig, no one will go away hungry. Travis Yost will provide musical entertainment, and there will be fun events like a wine ring toss, an auction for the favorite food items and more. Tickets are $75 per person and include food and two drinks and can be purchased online at menwhocook.eventbrite.com or at the door if not sold out.

Chris Lopez from Westslope Distillery, is one of the local “celebrity” chefs providing food for the upcoming fundraiser.

“This is a mingling fundraiser,” says Craig. “There is no assigned seating, and no speeches. We want people to socialize and move from room to room, just interacting and connecting with others, just having fun.”

And of course, supporting the children of our community. After all, they are our future.