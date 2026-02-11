Public asked to weigh in on Big Corral Park improvement plans

by Michael Howell

The public is being asked to provide input on their wishes for developing Big Corral Park in Hamilton.

The Ravalli County Park Board is in the process of creating a Master Plan for the future development of Big Corral Park. Encompassing about 9.06 acres, located on the east side of Kurtz Lane across from Daly Elementary School, the property has essentially remained undeveloped since being purchased by the County in 2008. The Park Board purchased the property for its appraised value at the time of $470,000. The cost was covered by $200,000 in funds originating from the sale of other surplus properties around the county and a bank loan. That loan was paid off a couple of years ago.

The property contained two parcels at the time of purchase, one consisting of approximately seven acres of open field and the other approximately two acres occupied by some structures and a gravel parking lot. The structures included an office/warehouse building, a smaller three-sided open bay structure and a small storage building. There is also a well providing water for the office/warehouse structure.

Shortly after purchase, the Park Board commissioned a Master Plan for the park’s development that was adopted by the County Commissioners in 2010. That plan included three Little League-size ball fields, a rugby pitch, restrooms and parking at an estimated cost at completion of about $900,000. But interest in the plan waned in the passing years and the plan was canceled.

At a community meeting in October 2025 attended by some 20 interested citizens, a list of desired improvements to the Big Corral Park was reviewed and, after much discussion, validated. Based on that list, three different alternative Draft Master Plans were developed and mapped, displayed here by Park Board members Gary Leese (left) and Bob Cron. Two public meetings have been scheduled to give citizens the chance to choose their own set of preferred park amenities and features. Photo by Michael Howell.



A few improvements to the property were made over the years including a well, some roofing on the buildings, electricity and siding. Except for renting out the building, the park land basically went unused and unnoticed until a subdivision was proposed on an adjacent 10-acre parcel a couple of years ago that required an easement through the parkland for an entrance onto Kurtz Lane.

That proposal sparked some public interest in the parkland and some residents in the area formed an ad hoc group interested in advocating for the development of the park. The subdivision did not go in but the citizens, following some intensive and exhaustive study by Gary Liss, succeeded in getting what was generally referred to as the Kurtz Lane land to be renamed Big Corral Park.

What Liss discovered in his research was that the settlement of the Skalkaho area started around 1864. In 1871 settlers in the area, who were related either by blood or marriage, decided to build a corral around their holdings and collectively manage their livestock. They built a continuous log fence that snaked around 1,100 acres of prime stock land. In 1877 a sod fort was constructed inside the corral near the current park property in response to news that the Nez Perce, who were fleeing U.S. Army troops, were going to be passing through the valley. (see: https://bitterrootstar.com/2025/08/kurtz-lane-parkland-renamed-big-corral-park/)

Other people living in the surrounding area referred to the fenced-in property as the Big Corral. But as homes were added and land ownership changed, after about 20 years it was decided to dismantle the corral. The fencing was so extensive, however, that it took years to complete the dismantling.

Following the renewed public interest in the park land, in 2023 the Park Board formed a subcommittee consisting of six citizens, Park Board members Gary Leese and Bob Cron and the Hamilton Parks Director Amy Fox.

Over a period of about two years the subcommittee and citizens developed a list of desired improvements and facilities for the park. The list includes such things as:

• 10-foot wide hard compacted trail with benches around the perimeter

• community room in existing building for meetings and /or rent

• possible replacement location for community gardens or agriculture demonstration area

• multiple use concrete court for (basketball, pickleball) and volleyball court

• community center with large meeting room, smaller break-out rooms, indoor sports

• splash park

• dog park, with doggie bags at trail entrances

• outdoor event space with vendor hook-ups

• native plants (garden)

• flagpole

• historical signage, in a kiosk by the parking lot or along the perimeter trail with benches

In the summer of 2024, the Park Board applied for a grant to contract for a Master Plan that was unsuccessful. Following that failure, two members of the Park Board with extensive experience in parks and recreation, Gary Leese and Bob Cron, volunteered to accomplish the Master Plan. The process began with the citizen-generated list of desired improvements. And at a community meeting in October 2025 attended by some 20 interested citizens the list was reviewed and, after much discussion, was validated. Based on that validated list three different alternative Draft Master Plans were developed and mapped.

Two public meetings have been scheduled to give citizens to consider the alternative plans and choose their own set of preferred park amenities and features. The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, February 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Ravalli County Administrative Building, 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton. Use the north (basement) entrance. Park Board members will be present to answer any questions about the proposed plans.