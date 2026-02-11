Notice to Creditors – Thompson

RAVALLI COUNTY ATTORNEY
Bill Fulbright, County Attorney
Ravalli County Courthouse
205 Bedford Street, Suite C
Hamilton, MT 59840
rcaoservice@rc.mt.gov
Phone: (406) 375-6750
Ravalli County Public Administrator
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: SHERRY LEE THOMPSON, Deceased.
Cause No. DP-26-11
Dept. No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Ravalli County Public Administrator, 205 Bedford Street, Suite C, Hamilton, MT 59840, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
DATED: February 6, 2026
/s/ Bill Fulbright
Ravalli County Attorney
BS 2-11, 2-18, 2-25-26.
MNAXLP
