Kowal files for county commissioner seat

Stephen Kowal, a resident of Stevensville, has announced his candidacy for Ravalli County Commissioner.

Kowal, who has called the Bitterroot Valley home for years, shares the deep appreciation that so many neighbors feel for the county’s open spaces, tight-knit communities, hardworking families, and that independent Montana spirit. Yet he notes that Ravalli County is under real strain right now—rapid growth outpacing infrastructure like roads and water, rising taxes on families already stretched thin, mandates from Helena adding extra burdens, and federal job cuts at Rocky Mountain Labs and the Bitterroot National Forest impacting local businesses, farms, and restaurants.

“Right now, our county needs steady, proven leadership to navigate these challenges thoughtfully,” Kowal said. “That’s why I’m stepping up—to bring real experience and a neighborly approach to managing growth, stretching every tax dollar wisely, protecting local jobs against federal overreach, and making decisions with full transparency and respect for the folks who live here every day.”

Kowal brings decades of leadership from managing global sales teams at major tech companies, where he handled large-scale integrations after acquisitions, unified thousands of partners and sellers, cut waste, set clear goals, and delivered measurable results—even under tight deadlines and high pressure. He has built and motivated teams to succeed, saved millions through smart planning, and always emphasized accountability.

That same grit and discipline showed in his completion of seven Ironman triathlons—no shortcuts, just showing up and getting it done.

Closer to home in Ravalli County, Kowal has served as a Reserve Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, helping keep communities safe, and as President of the Bitterroot Swim Team Board, supporting local kids and families. He knows what it means to serve neighbors, listen closely, and work hard for the common good.

As Commissioner, Kowal plans to focus on managing growth in a way that protects the county’s rural character and farms without shutting out opportunity, treating taxpayer dollars like his own family’s budget, fighting for local jobs, and keeping decisions grounded in respect for everyday residents.

“This isn’t about party labels or big speeches,” Kowal emphasized. “It’s about rolling up our sleeves together to keep Ravalli County strong, affordable, and true to who we are.”

Kowal will share more details on his plan in the coming weeks. Neighbors are invited to visit www.stephenkowal.com to learn more, share their thoughts, or get involved if they’d like.

“I’m grateful for this valley and everyone in it,” Kowal added. “Let’s work side by side to build a brighter future for our families.”

Kowal resides in Stevensville, and is running for Ravalli County Commissioner. PO Box 131, Stevensville, MT 59870. www.stephenkowal.com