Hyett named Hamilton Police Officer of the Year

by John Dowd

Every year, the Hamilton Police Department selects an officer that has gone above and beyond the call for service, and has shown that they can be both an excellent officer in the field and an asset to the community. For Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely, looking back at 2025 it could be no other than Anthony Hyett.

Snavely said they will try to formalize the selection process in coming years, but currently the Officer of the Year pick involves the chief asking around to the administration to think about a few officers that come to mind to nominate for the award. He said usually a few of the same names will come up, and this year Hyett’s was one at the top of everyone’s list.

Then, the administration gets together and looks at all the officers in the department and their performance over the last year. They consider a lot of metrics, including job performance, conduct, community engagement, leadership, teamwork and more.

This year, Hyett ranked high in everything they were looking for, and after “only coming into his third year, that’s an impact,” said Snavely. Additionally, everyone has been impressed to see that even after just that short time, “he’s definitely stepped up into leadership on patrol,” said Snavely. He explained that Hyett is now a field training officer, leading new officers through a three-month onboarding program. According to Snavely, this is really early to be doing that, but the department has seen a willingness to learn and teach from Hyett, as well as strong leadership skills.

Chief Steve Snavely, left, awards Officer Anthony Hyett “Officer of the Year” of Hamilton Police Department during a Hamilton City Council meeting. Photo courtesy Steve Snavely.



Snavely described Hyett as very professional, and said, “He helps these officers grow in becoming part of our department.” Hyett also participated in Shop with a Cop and other programs this year. He is also elects to work extra shifts during community volunteer events. “He has shown that he leads through his actions,” said Snavely.

Snavely said it is obvious that Hyett genuinely cares, has a “strong work ethic and is committed to officer safety.” He also shows “good, sound judgment,” and has a lot of trust from fellow officers and the administration in the department, according to Snavely. “That goes a long way, for me.”

Hyett spent five years in the Army Military Police, where he was stationed in both Hawaii and Virginia. From this, Snavely said Hyett brings some similar background and expertise. Snavely also looks at officers looking for professional development and said Hyett is definitely interested.

In fact, the department will be sending Hyett to taser instructor school, where he will participate in a 40-hour course, out of state. The previous officer who held that certification will be stepping down from that role and not re-upping his certification. The role is important, and once a year everyone in the department needs to get recertified. The taser instructor is the one who gives them all this eight-hour training. Hyett stepped up and showed interest and will now be the person instructing the department.

When asked about the instructor opportunity, Hyett was excited to be able to do more for his department. “I enjoy teaching somebody how to use the equipment safely, not just for them but for others involved,” said Hyett. He remembers a former team leader when he was in the Army who said something that stuck with him, which he plans to apply when he is an instructor. He said, “Your goal as an instructor should be to make the people learning from you better than you.”

When working with the public in his official capacity, Hyett said by the nature of the job it is “not always the best interaction,” and he often sees people on what they believe to be their worst days. This can color what people see when they think of a police officer, but for him it is so much more. He likes being active in the community, and for him, it comes down to the idea of “community policing,” where an officer strives to be part of the community and help in any way he can be of service.

Hyett compared working with the military police to community policing. He said there is a lot of overlap, but there are definitely more domestic calls in the military police and less theft. He also said Hamilton is a much smaller and a tighter community, which is what attracted him here in the first place.

When asked about the award, Hyett said he only found out the day-of that he was the one receiving it, but added, “I’m really grateful to receive the honor.” He said it is also great “to see that what I’m doing is hopefully making a difference,” and it “encourages me to keep reaching out, not just for myself, but for my community.”

Snavely presented a letter to Hamilton City Council, which read:

“Officer Anthony Hyett has been selected as the 2025 Police Officer of the Year in recognition of outstanding professionalism, exceptional leadership, and dedication to the principles of modern law enforcement. Throughout the year, Officer Hyett consistently demonstrated the highest standards of service, integrity, and teamwork—setting an example for the newer officers of the department.

“Officer Hyett is widely regarded as a dependable partner and a steady, calming presence during high-pressure situations. His sound judgment, strong work ethic, and commitment to officer safety have earned the trust of peers and supervisors alike.

“Beyond individual performance, Officer Hyett has had a remarkable impact on team culture. Officer Hyett is a positive influence—someone who leads through action, supports others without hesitation, and fosters an environment where professionalism and compassion come first. Officer Hyett’s mentorship of newer officers and willingness to share knowledge have helped strengthen unit cohesion and enhanced the overall performance of the team.

“In addition to operational excellence, Officer Hyett has demonstrated genuine care for the community. He regularly engages with residents, participates in outreach events, and works to build relationships that increase trust and transparency. These efforts reflect a deep understanding that effective policing extends beyond enforcement—it requires connection, empathy, and respect.

“In every aspect of the role, Officer Hyett exemplifies what it means to serve with honor. For these reasons, and for the profound positive impact made throughout the year, we proudly recognize Officer Hyett as the Police Officer of the Year for the Hamilton Police Department.”