Hearing on Name Change – Herr

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Jessica Dawn Klingler Herr, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-26-58-NC

Dept. No.: 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jessica Dawn Klingler Herr to Jennifer Dawn Klinger.

The hearing will be on March 18 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 2nd day of February, 2026.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Sarah Sargent

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 2-4, 2-11, 2-18, 2-25-26.

MNAXLP