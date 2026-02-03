Hearing on Name Change – Herr

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Jessica Dawn Klingler Herr, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-26-58-NC
Dept. No.: 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jessica Dawn Klingler Herr to Jennifer Dawn Klinger.
The hearing will be on March 18 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 2nd day of February, 2026.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Sarah Sargent
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 2-4, 2-11, 2-18, 2-25-26.
MNAXLP
Leave a Reply