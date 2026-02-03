Floodplain Permit Application – Esch

OG-26-01-045



Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Mr. Ryan Esch on behalf of Kootenai Springs Ranch. The proposed project will repair 10 linear feet of damaged river bank and extend the existing bank stabilization structure an additional 80 linear feet upstream. The project is intended to protect an irrigation head gate and will include rock, soil lifts and native planting. The applicant submitted engineer plans including a certification that flood risk will not increase as a result of this project. The project is located at 3505 US Highway 93 N south of Stevensville in Section 34, Township 09N, R20W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, February 18, 2026. Reference application # FA-25-23.

BS 2-4-26.

MNAXLP