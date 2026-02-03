Dementia Friendly Bitterroot launches  

New effort to help people live better with memory loss



In the Bitterroot, an estimated 3,500 people age 65+ are living with memory loss or dementia. Most are undiagnosed, and many live at home. Dementia Friendly Bitterroot is a new community effort to make the valley a more informed, safe, and respectful place for people who are experiencing this condition, along with their care partners. DFB aims to reduce stigma about dementia while building resources to help people stay active in their communities for as long as possible.

DFB was established in December 2025 as part of the nationwide Dementia Friendly America network. Letters of support from the City of Hamilton, Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, and Western Montana Mental Health Center were crucial to the application, along with other local leaders in healthcare, banking, real estate, retail, and senior living. DFB joins Missoula and Billings as the third dementia-friendly area in Montana.

Council on Aging executive director Cathy Orr and end-of-life doula Jana Branch are co-leading the effort. Orr said, “We’ve known for some time that our area needs more support for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. It’s a long road, and too often people end up isolated, along with the person caring for them. It’s not enough to offer them resources. We also need communities where they feel welcome shopping, going to the bank, exercising, going to church, and living their lives.”

The Dementia Friends Learning Session is a central effort. This one-hour presentation is available to businesses, service organizations, and the general public. It aims to help anyone understand more about dementia and be more confident when meeting someone with memory loss. It can be offered as a lunch-and-learn for employees and tailored to different business’ concerns. Branch said, “People’s idea of dementia is often of the last stage. But there are many years—even decades—to live before that. How we treat people at the grocery store, at a restaurant, or just passing on the sidewalk can help them stay connected even as their condition changes. It’s another way to be a good neighbor. And given this is a small valley, we’re all neighbors.”

DFB also raises awareness of services Council on Aging already provides and is developing new efforts to fill gaps. Dementia Navigation gives newly-diagnosed people and their loved ones support for figuring out the path forward. The longstanding Elder and Dementia Caregiver Support Group is bolstered with a Caregiver Respite volunteer program.

The Living Through Loss drop-in group will offer social support around the common and ongoing emotional experiences that go with cognitive decline. Dementia Discussions will bring people together around topics like driving, firearm safety, medication use, legal planning, and senior living. Living Well sessions will focus on promoting brain health. Orr said, “Many people don’t realize that the risk of developing dementia can be reduced by 40% through lifestyle choices. We want to help people take charge of their brain health early on.”

Look for informational rack cards at locations around the valley and an up-to-date events and resource listing on the DFB website. Branch said, “We’re just getting started, and we can’t do this alone. We hope people who want to be part of this effort will get in touch. Our first efforts are centered in Hamilton, but we’re Dementia Friendly Bitterroot. Every valley community is a part of us.”

To get involved, find more information, or book a Dementia Friends Learning Session, get in touch through www.DFBitterroot.us or call Council on Aging at 406-363-5690.