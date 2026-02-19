County Floodplain Application – MGY Ranch

OG-26-02-070



The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for a project within the Regulated Flood Hazard Area of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Damon Tucker on behalf of MGY Ranch. This project seeks to increase surface water elevations and reconnect some of the historic ﬂoodplain terrace to the stream. This will restore ﬂoodplain hydrology, support regrowth of riparian vegetation, and improve water quality on North Burnt Fork Creek. The applicant will install a leaky wood habitat structure in-stream and construct a swale to distribute waters across the ﬂoodplain. The applicant submitted engineer plans including a certification that flood risk will not increase as a result of this project. The project is located at MGY Ranch, 100 Fort Owen State Park Road of Stevensville, MT in Section 15, Township 09N, R20W, Ravalli County. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by 5:00 pm, March 4, 2026. Reference application # FA-25-24.

