Corvallis, Stevensville battle in basketball

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Corvallis 74, Stevensville 45

The Corvallis boys basketball team hosted Stevensville on Tuesday, February 3 in an all-Bitterroot Valley matchup. Corvallis controlled the game early, leading 24-9 after the first quarter and 39-21 at halftime. Stevensville played with intensity, but couldn’t make a second half comeback as Corvallis defeated Stevensville 74-45.

For Corvallis, Dylan Wirt led with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Conner Jessop had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Tanner Sorenson had 12 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals. Easton Jessop had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Dexter Harper had 8 points and 4 rebounds. Cole Murdock had 6 points. Reese Tucker and Branson Bucholz each added 2 points.

For Stevensville, McCoy Endres had a big game with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Taeshawn Luster had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Kaden Wyant had 10 points and 2 steals. Jake Tschida had 3 points and 4 rebounds. Jack Conrad, Luis Eberhardt and Kyler Wyant each had 1 point.

Corvallis 38, Stevensville 17

The Stevensville girls hosted Corvallis on Friday, February 6. The game was a low scoring, defensive battle, but Corvallis was able to generate a little more offense and defeated Stevensville 38-17.

For Corvallis, Ella Varner had 11 points, 8 steals and 6 rebounds. Kate Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lauryn Holmberg had 8 points and 3 steals. Kaia Benson had 3 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Ava Loran and Briella Epling each added 3 points.

Stevensville 24, #4 Frenchtown 70

The Stevensville girls went to #4 Frenchtown on Thursday, February 5. The Stevensville girls battled relentlessly but they were overmatched by the talented Broncs. Stevensville trailed 6-29 after the first quarter and lost 24-70.

Stevensville 32, #4 Frenchtown 77

The Stevensville boys went to #4 Frenchtown on Thursday, February 5. The young Stevensville boys squad didn’t have an answer for the Broncs as Stevensville trailed 13-45 at halftime and lost 32-77. For Stevensville, Kaden Wyant had 13 points. McCoy Endres had 8 points and 8 rebounds. Luca Schmidt had 6 points. Taeshawn Luster had 5 points and 6 rebounds.

Corvallis 32, Dillon 55

The Corvallis boys played at Dillon on Saturday, February 7. Dillon always has a tough team and Corvallis struggled to generate offense and trailed 12-27 at halftime and lost 32-55.

Corvallis 29, #5 Dillon 57

The Corvallis girls hosted #5 Dillon on Saturday, February 7. The Corvallis girls hustled from tip-off to buzzer but didn’t have a lot of answers for a strong Dillon squad and trailed 13-27 at halftime and lost 29-57. For Corvallis, Ava Loran had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Ella Varner had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Briella Epling had 3 points and 3 rebounds. Kate Allen, Kaia Benson, Lauryn Holmberg and Ellie Knapp each added 2 points.