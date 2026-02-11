Bitterroot basketball roundup

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Victor 43, Superior 93

The Victor boys basketball team went to Superior on Tuesday, February 3. Although not ranked, Superior has a strong team and Victor gave maximum effort but the Pirates fell behind 27-57 at halftime and lost 44-93.

Victor 48, #6 Seeley 79

The Victor boys hosted #6 Seeley on Friday, February 6. The Victor boys generated offense against Seeley, but couldn’t contain the Blackhawks and Victor lost 48-79. For Victor, Koen Nuttall led with 21 points, Kordel Martin had 10, Hayes Likes had 9, Colin Lewis had 6 and Jaren Housel added 2.

Victor 26, Seeley 59

The Victor girls hosted Seeley on Friday, February 6. Victor fell behind 9-32 at halftime and couldn’t make up any ground in the second half and Victor lost 26-50.

Victor 29, Lincoln 45

The Victor girls hosted Lincoln on Saturday, February 7. The game was even for three quarters as Victor trailed 26-28 heading into the fourth, but Victor went cold down the stretch and lost 29-45. Nichole Bugli led Victor with 8 points.

Victor 22, #7 Lincoln 83

The Victor boys hosted #7 Lincoln on Saturday, February 7. The Victor boys played with intensity but didn’t have the weapon to stay with top-ten Lincoln and Victor lost 22-83. For Victor, Koen Nuttall led with 8 points, Vincent Jessop had 3, and Kordel Martin added 2.

Darby 44, Anaconda 62

The Darby girls hosted Anaconda on Friday, February 6. Darby jumped out to a 16-15 first quarter lead, then went cold in the next three quarters and fell to Anaconda 44-62.

For Darby, Natalie Anderson led with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Hadley Heiland had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Brooklyn Janis had 8 points and 3 steals. Austin Hackel had 3 points and 4 rebounds. Ella Bush had 2 points and 5 rebounds. Brooklyn Rodgers added 2 points.

Darby 30, Anaconda 52

The Darby boys hosted Anaconda on Friday, February 6. Although not ranked, Anaconda is a strong team and Darby wasn’t able to generate enough offense and lost 30-52. For Darby, Jordan Browning led with 10 points, Gavin Anderson had 6, Leif Nelson had 5, McCoy Townsend had 4, Oliver Long had 3, and Jack Bennett added 2.

Darby 45, Deer Lodge 49

The Darby boys went to Deer Lodge on Saturday, February 7. Darby led 24-22 at halftime, but Deer Lodge came back in the second half and Darby lost 45-49. For Darby, Leif Nelson led the way with 23 points and 2 assists. Oliver Long had 9 points and 7 rebounds. Jordan Browning had 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals. Abe Atkins had 3 points. McCoy Townsend had 2 points and 3 steals. Gavin Anderson had 2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Darby 53, Deer Lodge 72

The Darby girls went to Deer Lodge on Saturday, February 7. Darby continued to improve this season and led 34-33 at halftime, but the second half belonged to Deer Lodge as Darby lost 53-72. For Darby, Hadley Heiland had a big game with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Natalie Anderson had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 steals. Ella Bush had 8 points and 5 rebounds. Brooklyn Janis had 6 points and 4 steals. Austin Hackel, Stella Smith, and Kota Fisher each added 2 points.

Hamilton 43, #3 Butte Central 61

The Hamilton boys went to #3 Butte Central on Saturday, February 7. Hamilton played well but lost to the Maroons 43-61. For Hamilton, Trevyn Bakken had 13 points. Jake McCarthy had 12 points and 3 assists. Cartier Ferguson had 6 points and 3 rebounds. Cash Lockhart had 5 points and 3 rebounds. Taylor Doleac had 3 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Kaeden Gum and Cooper Weston each added 2 points.

Hamilton 51, Butte Central 47

The Hamilton girls went to Butte Central on Saturday, February 7. Hamilton started strong and jumped out to a 27-15 halftime lead. Butte made a comeback in the second half and got within 2 points in the fourth quarter, but Hamilton held strong and won 51-47.