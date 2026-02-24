Bitterroot basketball bonanza

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor



#8 Florence 65, Thompson Falls 39

The Florence boys hosted Thompson Falls on Friday, February 20. Florence jumped out to a 29-16 halftime lead and didn’t look back as they bounced the Blue Hawks 65-39.

Brody Duchien led the scoring with 15 points, Brennan Meinhold had 13, Wes Potter and Koa Laasch each had 9, Bridger Alexander had 7, Donnie Brooks had 6, Levi Winters had 4, and Tian Bradshaw added 2.

#4 Florence 75, Thompson Falls 37

The #4 Florence girls hosted Thompson Falls on Friday, February 20. It was business as usual for the Florence girls as they led 37-11 at halftime and rolled to a 75-37 victory.

For Florence, Kendyl Meinhold had one of her best scoring games of the season with 23 points. Maggie Schneiter and Shelby Crocker each had 10, Jaden Fisher had 8, Taylor Pyette had 5, Ali Meinhold had 4, and Madigan Hurlbert added 2.

Corvallis 38, Butte Central 45

The Corvallis girls basketball team hosted Butte Central on Saturday, February 21. Corvallis led after the first quarter but fell behind as the game progressed and trailed 24-38 heading into the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils fought back, but fell short and lost 38-45.

Hamilton 69, Stevensville 40

The Hamilton boys basketball team hosted Stevensville on Thursday, February 19. Hamilton jumped out to a 37-20 halftime lead and cruised in the second half as Hamilton defeated Stevensville 69-40.

For Hamilton, Cartier Ferguson had 21 points and 7 rebounds. Jake McCarthy had 14 points and 6 rebounds. Cooper Weston had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Cash Lockhart had 10 points and 8 rebounds. Easton Hollis had 6 points and 3 steals. Trevyn Bakken had 6 points and 6 assists.

Hamilton’s Jake McCarthy scored 14 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in Hamilton’s 69-40 victory over Stevensville on Thursday, February 19. Photo by Amy McCarthy.

For Stevensville, Kaden Wyant had 14 points and 3 steals. McCoy Endres had 9 points and 6 rebounds. Jake Tschida had 7 points and 5 rebounds. Luca Schmidt had 5 points. Clay McCoy had 3 points. Luis Eberhardt had 1 point and 7 rebounds.

Hamilton 46, Stevensville 29

The Hamilton girls basketball team hosted Stevensville on Thursday, February 19. Hamilton took control early and led 14-3 after the first quarter. Stevenville stayed close over the next two quarters and Hamilton led 33-20 going into the fourth quarter. But Hamilton extended their lead in the 4th and won 46-29.

Stevensville 14, #5 Dillon 58

The Stevensville girls went to #5 Dillon on Saturday, February 21. The Stevensville girls had trouble generating offense against a strong Dillon team and lost 14-58.