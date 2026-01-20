Stevensville – Thomas George Wothe, 79 of Stevensville passed away at home on Saturday, January 10, 2026. He was born May 15, 1946 in Becker, Minnesota to William and Faith Hope Wothe. He spent most of his childhood in Minnesota before moving to California.

Thomas graduated from Anderson Union High School where he played football. Right out of high school he worked at the U.S. Plywood Corp. for ten years. Leaving California, he came to Montana to work for the Stimpson Mill in Bonner for twenty-five years.

He married local artist Ella Buckallew, a fifth generation Montana farm girl, on September 17, 2006. He and his wife enjoyed going bowling, Griz football, water dowsing, picking huckleberries, yard sales, pets, raising chickens, landscaping and canning. He designed and helped build their home. He helped and supported his wife with her art work and it was his idea to add glitter to the holiday ornaments Ella creates. He was her biggest fan and made painting joyful.

He was preceded in death by his sister Pam Hanson in Chico, California and his step-son Jerramy Stroud of Stevensville.

Thomas is survived by his wife Ella of Stevensville; sister Kathy Wothe of Chico, California; son Jeff Wothe of Chico, California; daughter Nichole Van Horn of Missoula; daughter Starr McIaac of New Mexico; son Travis Wothe of Missoula and six grandchildren, and step-sons Johnny Stroud of Missoula and Elliott Stroud of Stevensville.

Thomas was a very loving husband, father and a very hard worker. He and Ella were joined at the hip and he was a blessing to her. He will be deeply missed. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.