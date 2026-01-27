Subdivision Application – 519 Quast Lane, Corvallis

Legal Notice

Ravalli County has received an application for a 10-lot major subdivision, located approximately 1.2 miles northeast of Corvallis, MT off Quast Lane, Corvallis (Address: 519 Quast Lane, Corvallis). The subdivision property is located within the Corvallis School and Corvallis Rural Fire District. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. The property owner is Pigman Builders Inc. The subdivision consultant is RAM Engineering. The subject property holds water shares from the Daly Ditch Irrigation District and plans to use the irrigation water for each lot. The applicant is proposing Cash-In-Lieu for Parkland Dedication. A complete copy of the application packet is available for viewing at the Ravalli County Planning Department. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below Planning Board Meeting and Board of County Commissioners (BCC) Hearing.

The Ravalli County Planning Board will conduct a site visit on February 2, 2026 a 3:30pm at the project site. The site visit is an opportunity for the Planning Board to view the site and is for informational purposes. The Planning Board Public Meeting to review the proposal is on February 4, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a site visit on February 3, 2026 at 2:30 pm at the project site. The site visit is an opportunity for the BCC to view the site and is for informational purposes. The BCC will also hold a Public Hearing to review the proposal on February 26, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting/hearing. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision.

***This legal ad will run two times January 28, 2026 and February 4, 2026. Certain dates in February 4, 2026 posting may have passed.

BS 1-28, 2-4-26.

MNAXLP