Stevi council starts year with only two members

by John Dowd

The Stevensville Town Council held its first meeting of the year on January 8, after several big changes. Namely, Jim Crews presided as the new mayor, and new council member Melissa Bailey was seated.

Another change was the election of Wally Smith as the new council president. In the new business period of the meeting, Smith was nominated by Bailey. Mayor Crews recommended that they hold the vote again once they have more council members. This was a pertinent comment, as the Town currently only has two council members (still legally a quorum.) Smith was voted in as the new council president, and the Town is actively looking for two more interested persons to sit on the council.

During the meeting, many of the decisions revolved around the Stevensville Police Department. During the administrative reports, Stevensville Police Chief John Boe gave his report looking back at 2025. He mentioned that the department got more calls overall by 30% compared to 2024. He added that many of the types of calls they have been receiving are up, including traffic accidents which are up nearly 40%. There were no major crimes.

Answering a question by the mayor on where the accidents occur, the chief said most happened on Main Street between 2nd and Eastside Highway. That stretch is known for people speeding through town, he explained. Boe also mentioned that many of the accidents have been due to drivers running stop signs, following too close behind other drivers and passing in the wrong lane.

Later in the meeting, Boe spoke to the council about purchasing three new Toughbook laptops.

“These Toughbooks provide a lifeline for us out in the field,” said Boe. He said they will cost an estimated $15,000, but this could be as much as $19,000 depending on inflation and other unforeseen costs.

The chief also stated that the current Toughbooks they have “have reached their shelf life.” In other words, these devices are no longer serviceable and cannot receive security updates. “We use them 24/7 every time we are in the field,” said Boe.

Boe also brought forth the need for new tasers for their less than lethal option. The old tasers are six years past their advertised shelf life, so the department will need three new units. The units Boe proposed to the council were, according to him, “really the only game in town.”

The purchase of the units would include a virtual reality training simulation system with the units, as well as docking and charging that will automatically update them. The cost would also include repair and replacement, training certification on the units and the cartridges for them.

The purchase would mean the town would enter into a five-year contract, paying $200 up front, and then $3,000 every following November for that period of time.

“Both of these specialized tools are vital for us as law enforcement,” said Boe.

He also added that “funding continues to be an issue.” Because of that, Boe and others are working on finding ways to help keep the burden off the Town of Stevensville’s budget. According to Boe, with the Chili Cook-Off over the last couple years, they have been able to raise about $10,000, which they plan to use toward the new equipment. The department is looking at adding additional fundraising opportunities.

Both of the new equipment purchase requests were approved by the council.

In other reports, Brian Germane, manager of the Stevensville Airport, spoke about progress with the new fuel farm project. According to Germane, the project has begun excavation. He estimated four to five weeks to get the foundation done. The new tank should arrive in March and will be online soon after that.

As for the Stevensville Fire Department, another point on the agenda was creating a resolution to accept some funds that were donated to the department. According to Stevensville Fire Chief Jeff Motley, the department received $8,000 from the Rapp Family Foundation to put into their new ladder truck and to help with general operating costs. That new vehicle was given to the department by Corvallis Fire Department and it will need some work to be brought up into operation. The council approved the acceptance of the funds.

Other points of note during the meeting were resignation letters.

First, the town accepted the resignation of Town Attorney Greg Overstreet, and elected to terminate his contract early, as he requested. Crews spoke, saying, “We appreciate everything he has done for the town and wish him the very best in all his endeavors.” Crews read both the press release, and the letter of resignation Overstreet turned in to the town.

On the same topic, the Town also put out an RFQ for a new attorney. Crews mentioned that they have a few interested parties and are thinking of approaching the current town prosecutor. They would like to consolidate that position if possible.

Overstreet’s contract will now end February 1, and Overstreet will finish all current projects, as well as help find a replacement, getting the new attorney up to speed.

Crews also read former council member Samantha Bragg’s letter of resignation, which did not paint him in a very flattering light. This was essentially the same letter the Bitterroot Star printed in the previous edition. Crews said he would not comment on the letter, other than to say to the public, “If you stand by and watch what we do, the truth will show.”

Finally, Crews gave his executive report. During this, he stated he has been sick over most of the last five days as mayor (up to that meeting date), and he apologized for being difficult to reach. However, he also stated that part of his campaign was to be present and visible. He wanted everyone to be aware that Town Hall is for everybody, and anyone can come in and talk to him when he is there.

Crews also addressed the council and stated the council has the power. They need to communicate with town officials and be present and must do this if they want the Town to operate properly. Crews also thanked the office staff for setting aside office space for the council to use anytime they come in to do their work.

Crews also stated that he will be working to form a sewer and water advisory committee, and hopes all minds can get together and save people money.

Lastly, during council comments, councilember Wally Smith addressed the public present at the meeting, saying, “Thanks for coming out.” He said this noticing the room was full. It was unusual, and council and town officials stated that they appreciated the higher attendance with nearly every seat filled.