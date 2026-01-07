Stevensville loses one town attorney, two council members

by John Dowd

The Town of Stevensville faces some turnover and changes going into the new year. Jim Crews, who won the election for Stevensville mayor against Bob Michalson by a narrow margin of votes, was sworn in on December 31. Melissa Bailey, who defeated Stacie Barker as council member for Ward 1, was set to be sworn in as the newest council member on January 5.

Over the last week, two town officials have resigned, including Stevensville Town Attorney, Greg Overstreet, and Stevensville Town Council Member representing Ward 2, Sam Bragg. They both made public comments, via a press release from Overstreet, and a Facebook post from Bragg.

From Overstreet’s press release:

Stevensville Town Attorney Greg Overstreet announced with the coming of the new year he is resigning as Town Attorney. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the residents of Stevensville by representing them, but with a new year it is time for me to step back. My law practice has grown beyond my wildest expectations, and regrettably I do not have the time to give the Town’s legal affairs the attention it deserves.”

According to the press release, Overstreet will stay on during the month of January to wrap things up and assist with the transition, and will also help the Town find another attorney.

“I wish the new administration the very best,” he added.

From Bragg, who posted on the Facebook page, “Moving Stevensville Forward”:

“Hello everyone, I just wanted to let you all know that I have resigned from Stevensville Town Council.

I have served this town with dedication and integrity, and I had intended to continue working toward its progress. However, with the election of the new mayor, it has become clear that I can no longer serve in this environment.

The new mayor repeatedly disregarded my personal boundaries, including multiple explicit requests to keep my personal contact information private. This alone demonstrated a lack of professional respect toward me as both an individual and an elected council member.

Beyond that, I have witnessed behavior toward town employees that I believe to be unprofessional, hostile, and damaging to morale. I am also aware of incidents that resulted in the mayor being temporarily restricted from Town Hall due to the nature of his conduct. These situations have created a work environment that I consider unsafe and toxic, and I refuse to be part of a governing body operating under such conditions.

Leadership must set the standard for respect, professionalism, and integrity. When those values are not upheld by the town’s highest elected official, effective and ethical service becomes impossible.

I am genuinely sorry for the impact this decision may have on the town and its residents. I deeply wish the circumstances were different, as I had hoped to continue contributing to the community’s growth. However, I will not compromise my well-being or principles in order to remain in an environment that fails to meet fundamental standards of respect and professionalism.”

The resignation of Bragg leaves two council positions open, one to replace Bragg and one to replace Cindy Brown, who chose not to run for re-election. The two council vacancies are currently being advertised by the Town.

The next Stevensville Town Council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 8, at 6:30 p.m. at town hall. Agenda items include electing a new council president, and potentially approving advertising for a new town attorney, among other things. The meeting is open to the public.