RFQ – Qualified Environmental Professional

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

QUALIFIED ENVIRONMENTAL PROFESSIONAL

Ravalli County Brownfield Program Revolving Loan Fund

Date of Issue: January 21, 2026

Deadline: February 19, 2026 (3 p.m.)

Selection Date: February 26, 2026

*Selection Date is subject to change

Ravalli County Economic Development Authority

274 Old Corvallis Road, Suite A

Hamilton, Montana 59840

(406) 375-9416

Introduction

EPA has selected Ravalli County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA) as an EPA Brownfields grant recipient for a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) to promote the cleanup and reuse of brownfields properties and to provide financial assistance for brownfields revitalization per a cooperative agreement.

The RCEDA is soliciting responses for a Qualified Environmental Professional to include but not limited to, assistance in the development of a Community Relations Plan, provide oversight services in environmental investigation; conduct environmental site evaluations; project cost estimates, recommend whether cleanup is authorized; lead or assist in community involvement; recommend whether or not to use the state voluntary cleanup programs; conduct or review and approve analysis of brownfields cleanup alternatives or consider range of proven cleanup methods; review public comments received and document, or document concurrence with the cleanup plan selected after public comment; work with borrowers and sub-grantees, and oversee cleanups, ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations; and write reports documenting the cleanup actions.

The consultant will assist the RCEDA with laws, rules and regulations related to hazardous waste, hazardous materials, asbestos, lead-based paints, solid waste, air quality, water quality, petroleum leaks and spills, storm water, and spill prevention control. RCEDA is the lead agency and inquiries, questions or responses should be directed to them.

RCEDA’s region is comprised of Ravalli County. This Request for Qualifications provides the specifications and requirements for submission of complete proposals, including cost estimates. RCEDA reserves the right to solicit cost proposals for individual projects.

RCEDA intends to establish term contracts to use consultants on an “as needed” basis for projects as they become available. RCEDA reserves the right to solicit cost proposals for individual projects. The term of the contracts for these services is expected to be five years with a renewable option. More than one firm may be selected for these services. Contracts must comply with 40 CFR 31.36.

The full RFQ is available from the RCEDA by contacting Julie Foster and on the RCEDA website https://rceda.org/brownfield-program-revolving-loan-fund.

Proposal Submittal:

Please submit one (1) electronic response to the email of julie@rceda.org by the deadline for submittal at 3 p.m., Thursday, February 19, 2026. Place QEP Services Proposal in the Subject line of your response.

Questions about the project should be directed to Julie Foster, (406) 375-9416 or julie@rceda.org

