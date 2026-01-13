EXTRAORDINARY MOVING SALE – Stevi! 302 Syringa – Creekside addition. 1/15 – 9 to 4 (prices firm), 1/16 – 9 to 3, 1/17 – 9 to 3, 1/18 – 10 to 1. The house has sold and 90% of the beautiful home decor & furniture will be sold! – 2 beds, interesting side tables, grandfather clock, lovely art work, amazing lamps, TV’s, unique shelving, refrigerator, antique table, antique hall tree, antique bookcase, small appliances, dishes galore, fishing books & items, cuckoo clock, & collectibles! Plus lawn mover, patio furniture, trimmer, BBQ, a surprise collection of Green Bay Packer items & SO much more! Don’t walk! You will want to run to this sale! NO EARLIES, CASH.



