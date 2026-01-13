More Groff family acreage protected near Victor

The Bitter Root Land Trust (BRLT), a nonprofit conservation organization that partners with voluntary private landowners to conserve Bitterroot open lands for future generations, has completed a conservation easement on a sixth-generation ranching family’s 160-acre agricultural property west of Victor.

Owned by the Groff family for more than 100 years, the Groff Timber Ranch Conservation Easement marks the completion of the family’s trio of conservation projects that they have been working with BRLT to protect in perpetuity since 2021, including: the Timber Ranch, 472-acre Groff Farm and the future 21-acre Groff Family Park. Together, the projects total 653 acres forever protected by the Groff family and community support of landowner-driven conservation, including the Ravalli County Open Lands Bond Program.

The Groff Timber Ranch Conservation Easement near Victor, one of three conservation projects put in place by the Groff Family and the Bitter Root Land Trust.

“Currently, the Timber Ranch is mainly used for cattle, but it provides much more than that,” says landowner Ryan Clevidence. “It’s not uncommon to see 150 head of elk grazing there throughout the year, as well as deer. We wanted to partner with BRLT to keep this part of Montana history as it currently is; an open space for elk to roam, cattle to graze, and for the great views it provides. Montana is known for its open landscape and beautiful scenery, and we hope that through our partnership we can preserve this.”

Homesteaded by Groff ancestor William N. Smith in 1886, the newly conserved property is within proximity of approximately 2,000 acres of completed or in-progress conservation easements in Victor completed by BRLT in partnership with local landowners, including the Roy Ranch, Buker/Y5 Ranch, Hackett Ranch/Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement, Lifeline Farm, Rory R Ranch-Victor, Lippert, and Graze and Roam Ranch.

“The Groff family has stewarded this land for more than 100 years and six generations, and their vision for conservation is a gift to the Bitterroot that will last long beyond our lifetimes,” says Lauren Rennaker, BRLT Executive Director. “Choosing to partner with BRLT to permanently protect three individual and diverse properties, all with unique conservation features, has required commitment and perseverance. It takes the vision for conservation of landowners like the Groffs and our community’s support of private, landowner-driven conservation, including the renewal of the Ravalli County Open Lands Bond Program, to conserve the iconic open lands and way of life of our valley.”

Elk are frequent visitors to the Groff Timber Ranch conservation easement near Victor, where their habitat and other conservation values will be protected in perpetuity.

As is common with most voluntary BRLT-held conservation easements, the property will continue to be privately owned by the landowner and can be used for agriculture or maintained as open land for wildlife movement and scenic value. The conservation easement helps landowners accomplish different goals including maintaining viable farmland for production, preserving critical wildlife habitat and water resources, and preserving viewsheds and open land. The conservation easement will carry on with the title of the property in future ownership, limiting present and future development.

“The Groff Timber Ranch not only protects our valley’s wildlife habitat, agricultural land, water resources, and open scenic values, it expands and enhances the adjacent and nearby protected open lands in the area, adding to a growing tapestry of protected open lands in Victor,” says Melissa Odell, BRLT Lands Director. “Victor’s growing conservation neighborhood serves as a natural corridor for wildlife as they travel from the canopy coverage of the forest to the valley floor. This project is a win for agriculture, wildlife, and the future of our community.”

The Groff Farm conservation easement was funded by the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), landowner donation, and local bond dollars from the county-voted Ravalli County Open Lands Bond Program.