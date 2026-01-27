Bitterroot Star

Lone Rock School Budget Amendment

BUDGET AMENDMENT PROCLAMATION 

LONE ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT #13 

RAVALLI COUNTY 

At a Regular Meeting of the board of trustees of Lone Rock School District No.13, Ravalli County, Montana, held January 20, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Middle School Room #310, the following resolution was introduced:  

WHEREAS, the trustees of Lone Rock School District No.13, Ravalli County, Montana,  have made a determination that as a result of an unforeseen need of the district that  cannot be postponed until the next school year without affecting the educational functions of the district; and  

WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the General fund budget  in the amount of $132,824.17 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161(6) MCA; and 

WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures  shall be the General Fund Reserves and Out of District Tuition Payments;  

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of Lone Rock School District  No.13, Ravalli County, Montana, proclaims a need for an amendment to the General fund budget for fiscal year 2025-2026 in the amount of $132,824.17 under Section 20-9-161(6), MCA, for the purpose identified above, and;  

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of Lone Rock School District No.13, Ravalli County, Montana, will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the Middle School Room #310 on February 17, 2026 for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment. 

