Lone Rock School Budget Amendment

BUDGET AMENDMENT PROCLAMATION

LONE ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT #13

RAVALLI COUNTY

At a Regular Meeting of the board of trustees of Lone Rock School District No.13, Ravalli County, Montana, held January 20, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Middle School Room #310, the following resolution was introduced:

WHEREAS, the trustees of Lone Rock School District No.13, Ravalli County, Montana, have made a determination that as a result of an unforeseen need of the district that cannot be postponed until the next school year without affecting the educational functions of the district; and

WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the General fund budget in the amount of $132,824.17 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161(6) MCA; and

WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures shall be the General Fund Reserves and Out of District Tuition Payments;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of Lone Rock School District No.13, Ravalli County, Montana, proclaims a need for an amendment to the General fund budget for fiscal year 2025-2026 in the amount of $132,824.17 under Section 20-9-161(6), MCA, for the purpose identified above, and;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of Lone Rock School District No.13, Ravalli County, Montana, will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the Middle School Room #310 on February 17, 2026 for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment.

BS 1-28-26.

MNAXLP