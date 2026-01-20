Bitter Root Valley native, Helen Hackett Buker, passed away at 97 years of age on January 15, 2026 in Hamilton, Montana. Helen was born on February 22, 1928 in Hamilton, to two pioneer families of the Bitterroot, Hazel Kain Hackett (Stevensville) and Edward Hackett (Victor). The family resided in Hamilton Heights until a tragic car accident took her father’s life. The family moved to Victor where Helen was the oldest of the Hackett cousins. Helen attended school in Victor graduating in 1946. She married Emery O. Buker (another pioneer family), a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. After Emery was discharged, the couple attended the University of Montana and spent the summer as lookouts on Antrim Point for the USFS. They moved to Hamilton in 1954 where Emery worked at the Rocky Mountain Lab and was commander of the local National Guard Unit.

Helen was a typical mother of the 50’s. She sewed the kids’ clothes, volunteered at school, ran a tight ship at home, and developed a compulsive habit of recycling. After Emery passed away unexpectedly and the kids were off exploring their options, Helen worked as a legal secretary until returning to UM, receiving a degree in History in 1987. It was then that she found her passion for genealogy, tracking down family roots near and far. She also traveled to all the continents, only missing out on Antarctica.

Throughout her life, Helen participated in many activities: Girl Scout Leader. Rainbow Girls, OES Naomi #19 PM, PEO Chapter BC, American Legion Auxiliary #47, Friendship Force of Western Montana, Keep/MELDA travel group 6, Bitterroot Genealogy, UMAB Federated Church (71 years), Election Judge for the city and county and rabbit judge for the Ravalli County Fair. Helen took up skiing after the kids left home using their old equipment. She traveled the west testing out various ski areas. She also hiked in the off season with her best friend Jo Ann Whitlock as they managed to explore most of the Bitterroot drainages where she identified flowers and plants. Helen was the cook’s helper for John and Dorothy Buker’s pack trips into the Pintler Wilderness and also to Bear Creek to Big Sand Lake and over Packbox Pass to Big Creek. Helen’s love of history and genealogy led to helping create the “Bitter Root Trails II Victor Connection”, an achievement to which she was most proud.

Wanting to instill a love of the outdoors in her family, Helen acquired her aunt’s land near Gibbonsville, Idaho on which the family cabin was built for the enjoyment of many generations to come. She was able to see her great-grandchildren hiking, rafting, and enjoying the campfire.

Preceding her in death are husband, Emery O. Buker and son-in-law Mark Sherrill. Helen leaves behind three children: Marian Buker, Hamilton, Barbara Sherrill, Butte, and George (Tania) Buker, Hamilton and Brazil; grandchildren: Cassandra Lewis, London, Kris (Janna) Sherrill, Butte, Ashley (Jeff) Nikoliasen, Butte, Jimmy (Jenica) Buker, Boise, and Tracy (Brandon) Gatlin, Bozeman. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Aria and Kian Sherrill, Jens and Lex Nikoliasen, Kallie, Abby, and Colin Buker, and Emery and Hattie Gatlin. Helen is also survived by her cousins and families of Barbara Jean Stephani, Prescott Hackett, and Harvey Hackett as well as the Buker and Townsend clans.

Many thanks go out to West Hills Assisted Living for their loving care these past few months.

Services will be held this spring. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

Donations are suggested to the Bitter Root Land Trust or the American Baptist/United Methodist Church.