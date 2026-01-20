Hearing on Name Change – Thornburg

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Dina M. Thornburg, Dina Michelle Thornburg, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000030-NC

Dept. No.: Howard Recht

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Dina Michelle Thornburg to Dina Michelle Press.

The hearing will be on February 25 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 15th day of January, 2026.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Catherine Di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 1-21, 1-28, 2-4, 2-11-26.

MNAXLP