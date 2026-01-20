Hearing on Name Change – Thornburg

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Dina M. Thornburg, Dina Michelle Thornburg, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000030-NC
Dept. No.: Howard Recht
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Dina Michelle Thornburg to Dina Michelle Press.
The hearing will be on February 25 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 15th day of January, 2026.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Catherine Di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 1-21, 1-28, 2-4, 2-11-26.
MNAXLP
