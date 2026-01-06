Hearing on Name Change – Perry

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Lelund Reece Perry, Lelund Reece Perry, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000481-NC

Dept. No.: 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Lelund Reece Perry to Lelund Reece Milohov.

The hearing will be on February 11, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 18th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 1-7, 1-14, 1-21, 1-28-26.

MNAXLP