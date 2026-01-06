Hearing on Name Change – Perry

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Lelund Reece Perry, Lelund Reece Perry, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000481-NC
Dept. No.: 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Lelund Reece Perry to Lelund Reece Milohov.
The hearing will be on February 11, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 18th day of December, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Janenne Sorenson
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 1-7, 1-14, 1-21, 1-28-26.
MNAXLP
