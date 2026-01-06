Hearing – Bitterroot College District Dissolution

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference room (3rd floor) at the Ravalli County Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider a Resolution of Dissolution to dissolve a Special District, Bitterroot College, in accord with § 7-11-1029, MCA, as requested by the Bitterroot Valley Community College District Board of Trustees.

If you have any questions, or would like to make a public comment due to your inability to attend this meeting, please contact the Commissioners through either of the following : 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840 or by phone 406-375-6500 or by email: commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

BCC AA

BS 1-7, 1-14-26.

MNAXLP