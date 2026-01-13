Hamilton working on developing ice rink

The Hamilton Downtown Foundation (HDF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening downtown vitality and enhancing quality of life through community-centered initiatives, is excited to share a positive progress update on its ice rink project. For years, HDF has successfully delivered programs and events that bring people together and enrich the Hamilton experience. Building on this momentum, the Foundation is now preparing to expand its impact through a major returned community amenity: bringing public ice skating back to Hamilton. The project pays tribute to the committed community members who made the 1990s rink possible.

The planned ice rink will be a 44’x80’ seasonal, outdoor space—big enough for about 50 leisure skaters or small 3v3 hockey games. At the heart of the design is a refrigerated ice system, which is essential for keeping the rink open through Montana’s unpredictable winters. With refrigeration, the community can count on safe, consistent ice for roughly five months, from November to March, regardless of warm spells or changing conditions. Thanks to HDF’s partnership with HockeyWolf, the rink is also expected to offer free community-use skates and other equipment, helping ensure that cost is never a barrier to enjoying winter recreation in downtown Hamilton.

First announced publicly during the Christmas Stroll on November 29, the project was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from residents, businesses, and visitors. Early financial support from local sponsors, grant partners, and individual donors further underscores how strongly the community believes in this investment in Hamilton’s future.

Promotional photos for an ice rink project being developed by the Hamilton Downtown Foundation.

“Since we began researching the potential for an ice rink, the community’s enthusiasm has been remarkable,” said Rachel Jensen, HDF Board Director. “We’ve heard everything from childhood memories to hopes for new traditions, and it’s clear how much this project resonates. That ongoing excitement continues to inspire and guide our work.”

To ensure the rink is positioned for long-term success, the Hamilton Downtown Foundation is targeting a launch in the 2026–2027 winter season. This timeline allows for thoughtful planning, continued collaboration, and the development of a well-supported community asset.

HDF is actively exploring potential locations for the rink and is committed to identifying a placement that maximizes visibility, community impact, and access for youth. Numerous partners throughout Hamilton have been highly supportive during these early stages of exploration.

“We are grateful for the outstanding collaboration we’ve experienced across the community,” said Mary Casper, HDF Board President. “Many organizations have invested time and effort into helping us evaluate possibilities. Seeing such broad enthusiasm reinforces how significant this rink could be for Hamilton.”

The Foundation also extends deep appreciation to HockeyWolf, the project’s Center Ice Sponsor and partner. Their early support reflects the strong regional interest in expanding winter recreation opportunities in downtown Hamilton. “The support we’ve received from sponsors and donors highlights just how excited Hamilton is for this rink,” added Matthew Zwicker, Executive Director. “We will use the next year to refine project details, deepen community engagement, and build something truly lasting for our community.”

Strong financial commitments and heartfelt encouragement have continued to arrive throughout the fourth quarter, reinforcing that the ice rink remains a top priority for residents and supporters. HDF will maintain ongoing communication with sponsors, donors, and partners as planning progresses into next year.

“We are profoundly grateful for this community—its generosity, enthusiasm, and belief in what’s possible,” Zwicker added. “The support we’ve received makes it clear that bringing an ice rink to Hamilton is something people genuinely care about, and that encouragement fuels our work every day.”

The Hamilton Downtown Foundation will continue to share updates as the ice rink project advances. Help us Make Hamilton Cooler! Donate at: www.visithamiltonmt.org/icerink