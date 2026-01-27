Hamilton Players kicks off 30th anniversary season

Hamilton Players proudly launches its 30th anniversary season with two marquee events: its signature biennial gala, All the World’s a Stage, followed by the beloved musical, “My Fair Lady.”

All the World’s a Stage will take place Saturday, January 31 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Bitterroot River Inn in Hamilton.

All the World’s a Stage is Hamilton Players’ signature catered dinner gala, features a cash beer and wine bar, live and silent auctions, entertainment, a photo booth, dessert dash, and more. This year’s gala officially kicks off the 30th anniversary season with a special focus honoring the founders of Hamilton Players. In celebration of this milestone, the organization aims to raise $30,000 at the event.

Tickets and tables are on sale now at the Hamilton Players Box Office, 100 Ricketts Rd., Hamilton; 406-375-9050, open Wednesdays–Fridays, 1–5 PM, or online at hamiltonplayers.com.

“My Fair Lady” will run February 13-15, 20-22, 27-28, & March 1, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Hamilton Players continues the celebration with what many consider the “perfect musical.” “My Fair Lady” tells the story of a Cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady and features one of musical theatre’s most beloved scores, including “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?”, “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

“My Fair Lady” features book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.” The production is directed by denise rose, with music direction by Emily Athman, and is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Tickets are $25, available at the Hamilton Players Box Office or online at hamiltonplayers.com.

Rehearsals in progress for “My Fair Lady.” Photo courtesy Hamilton Players.



Show Director denise rose said, “We have a delightful anniversary season planned and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off than with our signature Gala followed by “My Fair Lady” with its wonderfully talented cast and crew!”

“My Fair Lady” is sponsored by Flower Happy, First Security Bank, and Brian Adams/Edward Jones. The 2026 Season is sponsored by Grace & Elliot Lander, Rob & Terry Ryan, and the MT Cultural Trust.

Hamilton Players is a 168-seat nonprofit community theater nestled at the foot of the Bitterroot Mountains. It is historically known as the “schoolhouse lab,” where the US Public Health Service researched ticks and the transmission of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

For more information about these events, call show director/Executive Director denise rose at 406-375-9050 or email boxoffice@hamiltonplayers.com.