Corvallis – Geary “Zip” L. Lemon of Corvallis passed away Friday, January 2, 2026, at his home, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 10, 1952, in Hamilton, Montana, to Gerald and Louise Lemon. He spent his life rooted in Montana, building strong connections through hard work, loyalty, and a genuine love for people.

Geary was raised in Corvallis alongside his brothers, Barry and Larry Lemon. Growing up, he participated in Boy Scouts, band and excelled in basketball, where he earned the nickname “Zip.” After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1970, Geary attended Dawson College in Glendive on a full ride basketball scholarship, where he studied business.

He later returned to the Bitterroot Valley and began working for Dairygold hauling milk, following in his father’s footsteps. Geary hauled milk for many years, a job that reflected his steady work ethic and reliability.

Above all, Geary loved showing up for those he cared about. Family and friends could always count on him. He found joy in simple pleasures—fishing, playing poker, men’s league basketball team and spending time with the people who mattered most. On July 24, 1986, he married Pamela Lemon, and together they welcomed their daughter, Sara Lemon, in 1997. He was especially proud of his daughter, Sara, who was the center of his world.

Geary is survived by his daughter, Sara Lemon; his former wife, Pam Lemon; his brothers, Barry Lemon (Tammy) and Larry Lemon; and his partner, Vicky Rodriguez, nieces and nephews, Cassie Hackel Lemon (Ben), Jessie Lemon, Kelsey Lemon Bourne (Justin), Cody Owen (Ricci), and several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gearald and Louise Lemon.

A celebration of life is being planned and is tentatively scheduled for March 14, 2026. Additional details will be shared at a later time. condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

Geary will be remembered for his dependability, his quiet generosity, and the way he made room for others in his life. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.