Floodplain Application – Borum

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application FA-26-01 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Ty Borum. The project is proposing to install utilities and a riding arena. The top soil in the riding arena will be removed and replaced with sand. A wood rail fence will be constructed around the perimeter of the riding area. The project site is located at 3 Ashlin Lane, Hamilton, MT, in Section 25, Township 5 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by February 11, 2026 (Reference Application #FA-26-01).

