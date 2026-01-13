First baby of 2026 at Bitterroot Health

Loretta Parlet, daughter of Kasey and Zach Parlet, was expected at the end of 2025, but clearly already knows that patience is a virtue—she stayed put long enough to make her grand entrance on January 4, 2026, becoming the first baby born at Bitterroot Health this year. Loretta started 2026 in style at 12:42 p.m., weighing 9 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 21.25 inches long.

Kasey and Zach praised the Birthing Center team for their professionalism and support during the quick delivery. “Everything happened so fast, but the team was amazing,” Kasey shared.

“Deliveries like Loretta’s remind me why I love being a midwife,” said Amber Lavin, Certified Nurse Midwife & Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. “It was a fast, exciting birth, and it’s always incredible to see those first moments. Every birth is unique, and this one was a joyful way to start 2026.”

Loretta’s perfectly timed arrival brings joy and excitement to the Parlet family, as well as a multitude of baby gifts donated by Bitterroot Health staff; an annual tradition for the first baby born at Bitterroot Health. Big sister Collins, 3 and a half, is loving her new role as proud older sister, and judging by Loretta’s fashionably late arrival, Collins might someday share her big-sister wisdom about being on time!

Zach and Kasey Parlet, with their daughter Loretta Parlet. Photo courtesy Bitterroot Health.



Bitterroot Health’s award-winning Birthing Center continues to provide high-quality, personalized care for families throughout the region, offering resources and support that make these milestone moments even more special.

