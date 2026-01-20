Estate Sale – Stevensville

G. BIDDLE ESTATE SALE! 723 Rising Sun Lane, 1/22 – 9 to 4 (prices firm), 1/23 – 9 to 3, 1/24 – 9 to 2, 1/25 – 10- to 1 (½ price). Everything is for sale including the house! Unbelievable amount of items in the 3 bedroom home, 2 car garage & 3 sheds (one is full of tools)! All furniture, household, collections & antiques are included = 300 Native American items, antique glassware, nice dining table & chair set, special antique table, large country kitchen hutch, rooster collection, home decor everywhere, twin beds, dressers, TV, freezer, patio furniture, stacking tool chest, wheel barrows, trimmers, etc. exercise equipment, & SO much more. You have to see this one to believe it! There is so much & the house and sheds are so full. It is crowded. Please have patience, watch your step and bring your smile! NO EARLIES, CASH.

