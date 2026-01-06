East-West Shrine Game teams announced

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The rosters for the 79th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game have been announced and several Bitterroot Valley players were selected. The teams are composed of the “best of the best” Montana high school outgoing seniors from all class divisions. Each team has 41 football players, including one from Canada.

The following four players were chosen for the West team from the Bitterroot Valley: Hamilton center Everett Stumpf, Florence wide receiver Brody Duchein, Florence defensive end Bridger Alexander, and Darby athlete McCoy Townsend. Florence’s Levi Winters was chosen as an alternate.

Florence defensive end Bridger Alexander (#14) was chosen for the 79th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game for the West team. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Hamilton center Everett Stumpf was chosen for the 79th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game for the West team. Photo by Scott Sacry.

The game will be played on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Naranche Stadium in Butte. The West team will be coached by Kalispell Glacier’s Grady Bennett and the East team will be coached by Bozeman Gallatin’s Hunter Chandler.

Florence wide receiver Brody Duchein (#5) was chosen for the 79th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game for the West team. Photo by Scott Sacry.



The Montana Shrine Game is one of the oldest high school all-star football games in America. Since 1947, Montana’s finest high school players have been selected to compete in a game to raise money and to help make the public aware of the expert orthopedic and burn care available at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane. Care is provided regardless of the family’s ability to pay. The Montana game is the top Shrine Game in the nation for hospital donations.

Darby athlete McCoy Townsend was chosen for the 79th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game for the West team. Photo by Scott Sacry.