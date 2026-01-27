Cub Scouts take on the cold of Klondike

by Brett Lewis

This weekend was the annual Cub Scouts Klondike Derby event at Fort Missoula. The day started with weather 22 degrees below freezing as youth from kindergarten through 5th grade courageously braced against the cold to take on adventure. They had the opportunity to put their skills into action and exercise courage to try something new. The Scouts presented and raised the flag to start their day. Team-building exercises, navigation compass work, first aid sled rescue, knot tying races, fire building, snowshoes, and slingshots filled the day for these intrepid youth of America.

The cold was kept at bay by the many adventures, and was augmented by the practical layers of adventure gear, hand warmers, hot cocoa and hot apple cider breaks. By the end of the day all the Cub Scouts had the opportunity to create and present a short song or skit to the rest of the Cub Scout Packs from all across the Mullen Trails District of Montana. Embracing the opportunity to face the challenge of standing up in front of others and holding their own, nervousness mixed with laughter and delight to warm the Cub Scouts in each pack as they stepped up and took their turn.

Members of Cub Scout Pack 4962, Doug Zeiler, Inara Lewis, Brett Lewis and Rowan Lewis, proudly hold up the awards they received at the 2026 Klondike Derby. Photo by Brett Lewis.



The Klondike Derby is a chance for the Cub Scouts to have fun and honor the Cub Scout motto: Do Your Best. While it is most important that the Scouts have fun, learn and grow, they are proud of their accomplishments. Cheering and camaraderie ended the day, as awards were presented for the various events. The Bitterroot Valley is served by Cub Scout Pack 4962 out of Hamilton. Though the team was small this year, and consisted of only three Cub Scouts, they held their own. These Cub Scouts received First Place for Compass Navigation and First Aid Sled Rescue, and Second Place for Snow Shoeing. Pack 4962 also earned First Place Overall with a ribbon and an Honor Streamer that will hang from the pack flag.

In February, the older Scouts from Bitterroot Valley Troop 1962 will attend their Klondike Derby, an overnight adventure from Friday through Sunday. This is a bigger event with challenges taken to the next level for the experienced Scouts.

The character traits of resilience, independence, leadership, teamwork, and responsibility are not instilled in the youth of America by accident; they are nurtured. Founded in February 1910, Scouting America has created programs to develop and nurture these traits in our youth across America for 125 years. America’s Scouting youth benefit from the hard work of many dedicated parents and adult leaders to provide the necessary framework of opportunities to learn, grow, meet challenges and lead.

With much gratitude, the members of Pack 4962 thank all of the adults and older Scouts that came together to put on this fun winter event for all the Cub Scouts. They also thank community members for supporting the program through purchase of popcorn, beef jerky, or a padded seat at the Griz football game.