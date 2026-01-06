Bitterroot basketball bonanza

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

Darby vs Loyola

The Darby boys and girls basketball teams hosted basketball powerhouse Missoula Loyola on Saturday, January 3. At the 2025 Class B state tournament last year, the Loyola girls took 3rd, while the Loyola boys won state.

In the boys game, Darby held strong in the first half and trailed 17-30 at halftime, but the Rams extended their lead in the second half and Darby lost 27-59.

For Darby, Lief Nelson led with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. Daniel Stewart had 5 points. McCoy Townsend had 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Oliver Long had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Jordan Browning had 3 and a block, and Gavin Anderson had 1 point and 6 rebounds.

In the girls game, Darby didn’t have the firepower to stay with the Breakers and lost 25-71. For Darby, Hadley Heiland led with 12 points, Natalie Anderson had 10, and Ella Bush added 3.

Florence vs Anaconda

The Florence boys and girls basketball teams went to Anaconda on Friday, January 2. In the girls game, Florence was too much for the Copperheads as Florence jumped out to a 53-7 halftime lead and cruised to a 76-9 victory. For Florence, Taylor Pyette led the scoring with 16 points, Emory Ralston had 15, Ali Meinhold had 13, Maggie Schneiter had 10, Kendyl Meinhold had 7, Jaden Fisher had 6, Madigan Hurlbert had 4, Shelby Crocker had 3, and Alex Nelson added 2.

The Florence boys lost 33-48.

Florence vs St. Ignatius

On Saturday, Jan. 3, both Florence teams went to St. Ignatius to face Mission. The girls game was close early, as Florence led 15-11 after the first quarter. Then Florence hit the go button, and led 58-21 after three quarters and coasted to a 73-38 victory. For Florence, Ali Meinhold led the scoring with 20 points, Jaden Fisher and Maggie Schneiter each had 9, Madigan Hurlbert and Shelby Crocker each had 8, Taylor Pyette had 7, and Kendyl Meinhold and Emory Ralston each added 6.

The boys game was a back and forth game for three quarters, and Florence led 33-32 going into the final quarter. Then Florence erupted in the 4th, outscoring Mission 31-13 to earn a 64-45 victory.

Hamilton vs Columbia Falls

The Hamilton boys hosted Columbia Falls on Saturday, January 3. Hamilton struggled to generate offense and fell to the visiting Wildcats 33-63.

Also on Saturday, the Hamilton girls traveled to Columbia Falls. Hamilton kept it close most of the game, but came up short and lost 31-38.

Victor vs Philipsburg

The Victor boys and girls basketball teams hosted Philipsburg on Friday, January 2. The Victor boys lost 42-73.

In the girls game, Victor jumped out to a 9-7 first quarter lead, then started losing ground and were down 14-24 at halftime, and lost 37-51.

Victor vs Two Eagle

Both Victor teams went to Two Eagle River on Saturday, Jan. 3. The Victor boys fell behind 22-48 at halftime and couldn’t make a comeback and lost 38-85.

The girls game was a tale of two halves. Victor jumped out to a 27-24 halftime lead, then went cold in the second half and lost 39-52. For Victor, Brooklyn Cary led with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Nichole Bugli had 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals. Whitney Bulgi had 4 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 steals. Asia Parks had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Kayden Allred had 2 points, and Stella Jordan added 1 point and 4 rebounds.

Stevensville vs Anaconda

The Stevensville boys and girls basketball teams went to Anaconda on Saturday, January 3. In the boys game, Stevensville had a hard time generating offense and lost 25-60.

In the girls game, Stevensville held tough early, but Anaconda pulled away in the second half and Stevensville lost 38-73.