Another big lie

by Rep. David Bedey, House District 86, Hamilton

State Senator (and John Birch Society organizer) Theresa Manzella and MTGOP functionary Bill Lussenheide would have you believe that a bill I sponsored during the 2023 legislative session was designed to allow noncitizens to vote in Montana elections. This allegation is untrue. In fact, the intent of the bill was exactly the opposite of that being claimed by Manzella, Lussenheide, and their collaborators.

Despite gaining bipartisan support, HB 402 ultimately failed to pass due to the combined efforts of two diametrically opposed factions: Freedom Caucus Republicans—led by Manzella—who misrepresented the bill’s intention and progressive Democrats who thought citizenship verification to be either unnecessary or a potential way to disenfranchise some American citizens. Consequently, the citizenship status of those voting in Montana’s elections continues to be unverified.

It shocks most people to learn that—unlike when applying for a passport—a person cannot be required to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote. This is so because federal law, i.e., the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), requires that the only thing one must do to demonstrate citizenship is to check a box on a form. Henceforth, the person is to be considered a U.S. citizen whose right to vote cannot be infringed upon. Like it or not, this is the law of the land.

Attempts by other states to require “documentary proof of citizenship” have been struck down in federal court as unconstitutional violations of the Supremacy Clause and 14th Amendment. Likewise, an executive order recently issued by the Trump administration was struck down on constitutional grounds—this time related to the separation of powers. Until Congress acts to amend the NVRA, requiring individuals to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote is off the table.

HB 402 was carefully designed in coordination with Montana’s Secretary of State and Department of Justice to conform with the NVRA—and thus withstand challenge in federal court—by directing the Secretary of State to verify citizenship using existing databases without requiring individuals to submit proof of citizenship when registering to vote. Those found to be noncitizens would be immediately removed from the voter rolls and could face prosecution at the state or federal level. But as stated earlier, the bill failed, and so it remains possible that some unknown number of noncitizens continue to vote in Montana’s elections.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) adamantly opposed HB 402 because it thought the bill would succeed in its intended purpose. As for Manzella and Lussenheide, their opposition might be rooted in ignorance of the challenge current federal law imposes on ensuring that only citizens vote in our elections.

But it is more likely that they have decided that misleading voters on this and other issues is in their political interest. And that interest is to gain power by purging the Montana Republican Party of traditional conservative Republicans who won’t slavishly toe the party line.

Manzella and Lussenheide are counting on Montanans being swayed by a barrage of false advertising that is flooding social media, streaming TV, the airwaves, and their mailboxes. It’s a sad commentary on the state of our politics that the “big lie” techniques perfected by totalitarian regimes during the 20th century are today being employed to deceive Montanans prior to a legislative primary election. I stand against this attack on our constitutional order and the free and truthful debate that we must have in order to best govern ourselves. I ask that you join me in restoring honesty as a bedrock value in Montana politics.