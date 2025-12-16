Trautwein wins ‘Justice in Action’ award

On December 11, 2025, Ravalli County Clerk of District Court, Paige Trautwein, received a statewide, peer-nominated award while attending the MSU Local Government Center’s 40th Anniversary Gala in Helena. As the first ever recipient, the award entitled Justice in Action, reads. “For Continuously Serving the Public, being a Pillar of Court, and Upholding the Law.” Clerk Trautwein was introduced by one of her peers, Shari Roberts, who thanked Paige for her contribution to the Montana Clerk of Courts Association and all of the teaching and help she has provided to other clerks throughout the state.

The Justice in Action award is a reflection of the many ways that Clerk Trautwein has given of herself for the betterment of the judicial system in Montana.

Dan Clark, Director of MSU Local Government Center, presents the Justice in Action award to Paige Trautwein, Ravalli County Clerk of District Court. Over 200 people attended the 40th Anniversary Gala. Photo courtesy of Paige Trautwein.



“It is an honor to have been chosen by my peers,” said Trautwein. “I believe that putting effort and hard work into improving our state and local government is crucial. We need to keep coming up with ways to be more efficient and to keep moving in a forward direction.”

Clerk Trautwein was on the initial team that developed the case management system, Full Court Enterprise. This program is used by all clerks and courts throughout Montana. As well as being the chair of the Automation Committee, Paige serves on the Commission on Technology, appointed by the Supreme Court, and the State E-filing Committee. She is also the chair of the Local Government Records Committee, a position appointed by the Secretary of State. Her most recent and ongoing project is serving on JMAG, the committee writing the new jury program for the Clerks/Jury Commissioners of Montana. This program is expected to be rolled out next spring.

Clerk Trautwein notes that these are hard times for many.

“The Clerk’s office provides equal access to justice for all who are navigating the judicial system,” said Trautwein. “Operating in the most efficient and cost effective manner allows for more time to assist the people of our communities when they find themselves dealing with the unknown. The bottom line is that people matter. I am blessed to be able to serve my community and state in whatever capacity I can contribute.”

Trautwein began her career in the Ravalli County Clerk of District Court office in 2001. She was elected as Clerk of District Court in the 2012 election. She is currently serving her fourth term in office.