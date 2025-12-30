Hamilton – In loving memory of Sunny James Rockwell aka Norman James Rockwell III, age 73, passed away on December 13, 2025 after suffering a stroke. He was born April 22, 1952.

Sunny enjoyed spending time walking his dog multiple times a day. He was also a very knowledgeable person. He would strike up a conversation with anyone he came across. Sunny enjoyed spending time with his friends that had the same passions that he had.

Sunny is survived by his very best friend Tucker (his dog), partner Jean Rockwell, brother David Rockwell (Richard) and very close cousin Sharon Rockwell Dumenigo (Lance).

He is preceded in death by his parents Charlotte and Norman J. Rockwell II. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.