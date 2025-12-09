Subdivision Hearings – Sunnyside Orchards

Legal Notice

Ravalli County has received an application for a 29-lot major subdivision, located approximately 5 miles northeast for Stevensville, MT off Three Mile Creek Road. The property address is 629 Three Mile Creek Road, Stevensville. The subdivision property is located within the Lone Rock K-8 School District, Stevensville High School District and Three Mile Rural Fire District. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. Irrigation water will be supplied by the Bitter Root Irrigation District. The applicant has proposed both a private park and cash-in-lieu to meet state required parkland dedication. The applicant is Nelnik LLC who is represented by RAM Engineering. A complete copy of the application packet is available for viewing at the Ravalli County Planning Department. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions and is enclosed with this letter. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below Planning Board Meeting and Board of County Commissioners (BCC) Hearing.

The Ravalli County Planning Board will conduct a site visit on December 11, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at the project site. The site visit is an opportunity for the Planning Board to view the site and is for informational purposes. The Planning Board Public Meeting to review the proposal is on December 17, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a site visit on January 5, 2026 at 1:30 pm at the project site. The site visit is an opportunity for the BCC to view the site and is for informational purposes. The BCC will also hold a Public Hearing to review the proposal on January 12, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting/hearing. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision.

***This legal ad will run two times December 10, 2025 and December 17, 2025. Certain dates in the December 17, 2025 posting may have passed.

