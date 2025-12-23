Stock Farm Club does Christmas

by John Dowd

Last Thursday night, the Stock Farm Club held their annual Christmas party for members of the community. Steven Buck, the general manager and chief operating officer for the Stock Farm Club, spoke highly of the event.

The event involved live music, where local performers like the Corvallis High School Band and privately taught music students got on stage in front of 900 community guests. There was food, games, prizes and even Santa made an appearance. All of it was free to guests. According to Buck, the only charge is for the wine and beer, which Buck said is “really insignificant,” but they do it to help discourage overuse.

This was the fourth time they have held the event, and according to Buck, years ago Charles Schwab, one of the main Stock Farm owners, approached him with a goal.

Hundreds enjoy the Stock Farm Club Community Christmas Party at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. Photo by John Dowd.



Schwab wanted the Stock Farm Club to work to build better relationships with the local community. Buck said the solution was easy, they should throw a Christmas party. For him, it is one of the best times of year, filled with the most spirit and giving. If there was a time that they could give back to the community, that would have to be it.

Buck brought the idea to the board of directors of the Stock Farm Club, and they were all for the idea, just as long as they could raise the money. They needed about $35,000 to do it the way they wanted to, and Buck said they just went to the members, who jumped at the opportunity to give back to the people of the area and the communities that they loved.

Buck said many of the members are generous and several of them extremely philanthropic. The Stock Farm Club has been quickly able to raise the money from the members, every year, and many of those that donate do so without wanting recognition.

On top of that $30,000 they use every year, the members also donate about $10,000 worth of toys and funds to buy toys. It is an additional stipulation that all the toys and gifts are bought locally, to help support the Bitterroot Valley community, at large.

Community members who are invited, and those who apply and are granted access to the event, are those that need it most. Buck said, “We try to make sure the people here are the ones that really need it.” Much like Saint Nick himself, they have a list. However, the list comes from recommendations in the community.

To find the guests, they reach out to the community, the schools, etc. and they have a number of employees that live in the community and are heavily involved, as well as members. They all work together to do the most good they can every year, bringing families they hope will get the most out of it.

Joel Schnackel and Leila Duguid perform during the party. Photo by John Dowd.



Buck said they do not like to say this is an event for the needy, because it really is not about that either. He explained that it is more of a way to give back and help those that may not be able to have as good a Christmas as everyone else this year, due to hardship or something else.

“This is my favorite event,” said Buck. He has been in the private club business for 35 years, and has helped with numerous events. For him, “this is the most meaningful thing that I do.” Members who donate often also volunteer, and work the event themselves. Buck said for many, this is something they all look forward to. The event is huge not only for the members, but also the Stock Farm Club staff and families, all of whom volunteer to work the event.

Buck added that they do not ask the community for any help or support. “We don’t want to burden them,” said Buck. They just want to give back. However, according to Buck, when people find out, they can’t stay away. “They hear about it and they want to be a part of it,” said Buck. Groups like local fire departments, police, businesses and more all chip in, donate and help make the event what it is.

“It’s the essence of Christmas,” said Buck.