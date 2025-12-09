Stevensville Council Vacancy

PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Stevensville

Notice is hereby given that a vacancy will exist in the office of the Town Council – Ward 2 created by an opening of Ward 2 Councilmember Brown, who has termed out for 2025. Town Council will appoint a Stevensville resident to fill the expired term of the position vacated at a Special Town Council Meeting Date to be determined in January 2026, at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870

The term expires December 31, 2027. Qualifications to serve as a Town Council member are as follows:

• Must be a citizen of the United States

• Must be a Stevensville resident for at least 60 days

• Must live in Ward 2 (the area is south of 5th Street and South of Central Avenue)

Any qualified person interested in being considered for appointment to the position of Town Council may make an application to the Town of Stevensville. Applications are available online at https://www.townofstevensville.com/sites/default/files/fileattachments/town_council/page/98/10-2018_council_application.pdf and at Town Hall at 206 Buck Street Stevensville, MT 59870. Completed applications can be dropped off at Town Hall or mailed to PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870.

Applications must be received by 12:00 pm, Friday, January 09, 2026.

For more information contact Town Hall at (406) 777-5271.

Attest:

Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

