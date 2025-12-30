Soy—oh boy! 

by Tom Tunny, Hamilton

Montana farmers are smart enough to know when they are being “conned” by the Government!

Recently, President Trump generously agreed to provide $12 billion to American farmers as compensation for the loss of their soy markets this year, but he fails to state that the reason for this subsidy is due to his own failed tariff policies!

In the meantime, our president is sending $40 billion in aid to Argentina, which has also become a prime market for China’s search for soy beans, replacing the USA!

Our President also did this during his last stint in the White House…”fool us once, fool us twice” as the saying goes!

Listening to the news this morning about our attacks on and capturing of oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela and seizing the oil on board sounds like piracy on the high seas!

Is there a better explanation for what President Trump is trying to do than to bring the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, to his knees?

My wife and I lived in Venezuela for six years in the cities of Caracas and Maracaibo, the center of oil production for that country. We were not connected with the oil industry, other than having the children of American oil company employees in our school.

As I have said before, Venezuela is a beautiful country with beautiful people. It is a shame what President Hugo Chavez from 1999-2013 and President Nicolas Maduro since then have done to that wonderful country.

The question is, why is Trump doing this? Is he planning to be the next Simon Bolivar of South America or is he just interested in the oil of Venezuela to fuel our new AI generators…OR does it have to do with the 700,000 Venezuelans who legally reside in the United States under “Temporary Protected Status” established by President Biden?

Only time will tell, but he should be stopped BY CONGRESS in the meantime for these questionable actions!